Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Lost Wollongong's countdown to find region's favourite old photo

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated May 12 2023 - 9:35am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A picture of Balgownie fish and chip shop's beloved owners is frontrunner for the title of Wollongong's favourite old snap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.