A picture of Balgownie fish and chip shop's beloved owners is frontrunner for the title of Wollongong's favourite old snap.
The photo of a grinning Anna and Tony Vangelovski is one of dozens pulled from Lost Wollongong's massive collection for a photo contest in celebration of the group's 10th anniversary.
"We're putting up 12 photos (on Facebook) each day, 120 all up of the most popular we could find over the years, and whichever ones get the most likes move through to the finals," chief 'Lostie' David Bottin said.
The winning photo will be announced on May 18, which marks a decade since the history boffin co-founded Lost Wollongong with his friend Brenden Brain.
In that time, the local history group has amassed more than 55,000 Facebook followers and a collection of more than 100,000 old photos of the region, plucked from Wollongong City libraries, the Illawarra Mercury, Trove and the photo albums of tens of thousands of locals.
Losties have so far seen 108 of the 120 photos in the 10-day countdown, with the Balgownie chip shop streets ahead of the competition on 726 votes.
Trailing the leader is a photo of the city's art deco gem the Regent Theatre (432), followed by Guest's Superior Cakes in Fairy Meadow (400) and Crown Street in the '80s (395).
After 10 years of monitoring engagement in the Facebook group, these results come as little surprise to Mr Bottin.
"People love the local characters from their childhood memories," he said.
"And every time anyone puts up a pic of Crown Street before the mall, it always gets a big reaction, mostly how they miss it and want at least a one-way eastbound lane back."
While ridiculing the current state of the mall is arguably Wollongong's favourite pastime, Losties also love to bond over photos of historical landmarks (the grand ol' Fig Tree), steel play equipment you could properly injure yourself on (Kiama's rocket ship), friends hanging out in their cars at South Beach in the '70s and more.
And as the 10th anniversary approaches, Mr Bottin said he had seen no decline in this collective appetite to look back on decades past and swap memories of them online.
"We still get people sharing photos from their own collections all the time," he said.
"It's great when we get the home snaps because they're the ones people really want to see.
"They're usually some of our best because a lot of photos from people's own collections are usually within living memory and usually colour photos of things people remember."
Visit Lost Wollongong on Facebook to vote for your favourite old photo and join admin there on May 18 for a special birthday trivia night, with prizes from Inside Industries and the Light Rail Museum in Albion Park.
