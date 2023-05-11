Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Hawks

Wollongong the perfect fit for Hawks recruit Lachlan Olbrich

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 11 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong the perfect fit for Hawks recruit Lachlan Olbrich
Wollongong the perfect fit for Hawks recruit Lachlan Olbrich

He had no shortage of options in seeking out an Australian homecoming, but Illawarra was the "clear standout" for Hawks recruit Lachlan Olbrich.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.