Wollongong the perfect fit for Hawks recruit Lachlan Olbrich

He had no shortage of options in seeking out an Australian homecoming, but Illawarra was the "clear standout" for Hawks recruit Lachlan Olbrich.
The Adelaide native took huge strides in his rookie college season with UC Riverside last year, averaging 11 points and six rebounds over 34 games as a freshman.
It left a host of doors open, both in the US and abroad, but the 19-year-old couldn't resist the pull back home to an NBL that has become a more consistent and bankable launching pad to the NBA.
Coming off a 3-25 season, the Hawks are a somewhat different prospect, but still one that jumped off the page enough for the 6 ft 10' big man to ink a multi-year deal.
"I would say it was a decision to be in the NBL at first and then, going through the options, the Hawks were the big stand out compared to the other teams," Olbrich said.
"The ultimate goal is NBA for most basketball players, including myself, and I feel like if I didn't go to college, I'd always have that regret that I didn't at least test the waters.
"The decision to leave college was just thinking about my future and what's best for me and I think that this pathway through the NBL is the best for me to get where I want to be.
"I like that [Illawarra's] a young team, I'm a young guy and I feel like I am fitting in quite well into this new environment. It's a great place for me to grow as a player. We've got some great guys and everything's just clicked.
"I put my name into the roster before I'd signed or done anything and thought 'yeah, this fits quite well'. It's really just come down to the group of guys we've got and really wanting to play with them, and I think I see an opportunity for myself as well."
An opportunity to thrive as a young gun was a huge part of coach Jacob Jackomas' sell having banked on youth through a horror import injury toll last season.
Olbrich's path also mirrors that of Hawks skipper Sam Froling, who was also one and done after a year with Creighton University after inking a multi-season deal with the Hawks in 2019.
Froling's subsequently extended his stay and will head into his second season as captain at just 23, having also been named in a stacked Boomers World Cup squad earlier this week.
It hasn't gone unnoticed by Olbrich, who'll also be joined by fellow free agency recruit Mason Peatling in a new-look Hawks front court.
"I see that as a big stepping stone in my development as a player for sure," Olbrich said.
"[Froling's path] was definitely something that Jacob was talking to me about as well. We talked about Sam and the opportunity he's been given, and what he's done with it so far.
"It's been great and that's definitely something that's made me look forward to this [move] even more. I feel anywhere I go I can be put on any team and I'll be able to make an impact and I think I definitely can show that playing with those guys this year."
One thing that wasn't a factor in choosing to shift to Wollongong was the club's dismal record last season, something Olbrich's certain it will bounce back from in 2024.
"I don't look at last year as bad," Olbrich said.
"I see it as they had lots of injuries that were hard on the team and lots of close games that could have gone either way. I feel like this year it could be similar but we just need to win the majority of those close games.
"I like how we're getting our team sorted quite early so we can have a lot of time for preparation and really get ready for the season. I've got the utmost confidence in our team for this year."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
