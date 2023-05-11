At one point she gallops - eyebrows raised, hands emphatically hitting the notes - as a way of coaxing the low-voiced ones out a little. A series of excellent GIFs provoke a few more rounds of laughter (a kid squeezing his head through an unyielding jumper hole is played on repeat at the bit where the song "gets a bit tight"). Jorgensen seems like the only person in the world built for this gig of part-comedian, part-choirmaster.

