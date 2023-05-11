I've got three glasses of Shiraz under my belt and am feeling my way around a bit of a high note from Cher's Turn Back Time when I realise it can't be all cannon-straddling and throw-your-head-back abandon: singing is sort of hard.
From the stage, choir boss Astrid Jorgensen's advice is for the 2500-strong Enmore Theatre crowd, but seems purpose-built for my confused warbling: "If you have lost your way, don't try and find your way by singing something that you know is wrong, but louder," she says, to cackles.
"You're going to look either side, find the person who definitely remembers, and listen to their note."
I lock onto the most capable of the four friends I've come along with this cold Tuesday night. She's not lost! I do my best to sing what she's singing, and I'm back in business. God it feels good to belt something out in public.
We're at Pub Choir, the widely beloved low-pressure singalong experience - Wollongong-bound in August - that makes choir mates out of thousands of strangers.
The song choice is kept a secret until a few days before the event, when it's revealed on social media for those who want to go and find it.
Doors open an hour beforehand and the room is loosely divided into high, medium and low-pitched voices and everyone is schooled in the night's one golden rule: "don't be a d---head".
From the stage, Jorgensen is dynamic and hilarious and even the shyest in the crowd are getting swept up in her enthusiasm.
At one point she gallops - eyebrows raised, hands emphatically hitting the notes - as a way of coaxing the low-voiced ones out a little. A series of excellent GIFs provoke a few more rounds of laughter (a kid squeezing his head through an unyielding jumper hole is played on repeat at the bit where the song "gets a bit tight"). Jorgensen seems like the only person in the world built for this gig of part-comedian, part-choirmaster.
There is an intermission and we wisely find more wine.
Soon, it's time for the big performance, which is to be recorded twice.
After the first recording we laugh excitedly as Jorgensen tells us where, specifically, it was a pile of steaming crap.
Maybe it was the wine talking, but the second take sounds noticeably better.
We throw our fists into the air for the emphatic final "turn back time!" and then it is done.
Somehow, it sounded excellent. We are all puffed up with pride and camaraderie. It will be an exciting day when audio and video footage from the performance airs online and we can relive it and snicker at ourselves.
Now. Somebody call the Navy; I'm ready for my cannon!
The Pub Choir will be in Wollongong on August 3 for a sold out show.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.