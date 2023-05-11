Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra Sports High School unveiled as official Australian Olympic Pathway School

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 12 2023 - 7:44am, first published May 11 2023 - 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Olympian Sarah Carli and Illawarra Sports High School students Loughlan Jackson and Callie Bright were thrilled to see the Berkeley school unveiled as an official Australian Olympic Pathway School on Thursday. Picture by Anna Warr
Wollongong Olympian Sarah Carli and Illawarra Sports High School students Loughlan Jackson and Callie Bright were thrilled to see the Berkeley school unveiled as an official Australian Olympic Pathway School on Thursday. Picture by Anna Warr

The Illawarra has a rich history of boasting Olympians, and that connection is only set to strengthen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.