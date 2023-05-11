Kembla Grange trainer Ben Smith has only scratched the surface of talented two-year-old West Of Dalby's potential.
The filly was spat out the back of the early ruck out of the gates during Saturday's Gosford Cup day 1200-metres Handicap, but finished nicely five lengths off Chris Waller's Chryasor and Ciaron Maher-David Eustace-trained Namesake.
After winning on debut over 900m at Newcastle, West Of Dalby comes back to her home track to take on older horses on the short back-up in a Provincial class 1200m BenchMark 68.
"[Jockey] Robbie Dolan said after he thought the run was much better than what it looks on paper," Smith said.
"She got badly checked at the start and it's too hard to make up ground in a good field like that, especially at Gosford.
"Most of that field is on a JJ Atkins path, so there'll be plenty of form out of it.
"It's an educational process for her, whatever she does this prep, she'll come back better a three-year-old where it's easier to find and target races for her."
One of West Of Dalby's biggest challengers will be the Robert and Luke Price-trained Mr Rock It, who returns first-up off two trials.
Mr Rock It was placed in a Midway (BM72) at Kembla Grange on the $1 million The Gong day in November and was spelled after winning a 1425m Class 1 at Moruya in January.
Luke Price said he's happy to be patient with the three-year-old gelding's progress and was fearless about him carrying 60 kilograms at Kembla Grange on Saturday.
"We've targeted this race to return in," Price said.
"Koby Jennings rides the bigger weights, so there'll be no dead weight from him to carry. There's a lovely Midway for him in a couple of weeks and hopefully he'll be able to get out of that grade and go after a BOBS (breeder and owner bonus scheme) race.
''We'll try to dodge the heavier tracks if they come, there might be something in Queensland even, because the trip will do the horse good but the (Group 3) Fred Best Stakes might just come around too soon for him."
Price was also optimistic four-year-old gelding Satness could deliver a second win in his 26th career start in a BM64 over 1500m, after a game second behind Theresa Bateup's Victory At Omaha, with Price stablemate Victory Lane third last start.
Meanwhile, Smith wants Provincial Championships final runner Herb to be ridden more positively when he meets Satness on Saturday.
He was eighth in the final at Randwick, before working home well for fourth last time in a Class 1.
"The pattern of getting back hasn't helped his cause, hopefully he'll be up on the pace more," Smith said.
"We qualified early [for the Provincial Championships final], so we've been able to space his runs."
