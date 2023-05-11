Bulli businesses push to cancel Princes Highway clearways

Bulli businesses are hoping the change of government will result in the scrapping of extended clearways along the Princes Highway.
Transport for NSW has designed a range of traffic changes designed to improve travel along the highway.
The first of those was the already-completed second southbound entry lane to Memorial Drive, which meant motorists could enter via either lane on the Princes Highway.
The second stage includes new parking spaces and car park upgrades on Railway and Station streets, removing removing right turns in and out of Station Street and creating a dedicated right turn arrow at the Park Road traffic lights.
Once those other measures are in place, Transport for NSW plans to extend clearway hours along the Princes Highway, to include 6.30am to 9am northbound and 3-6pm southbound on weekdays.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said the second stage will "enhance safety, reliability, and connectivity for locals".
They also said any loss of parking spaces due to the extension of clearway times will be offset with permanent parking spots in Railway and Station streets.
However Stokes Lane Cafe owner Sam Dodd isn't pleased with the possibility of clearways - having already lodged an application with Wollongong City Council to construct a car park at the rear of the business.
Instead of extending clearways that would strip businesses along the highway of customer parking, Mr Dodd wanted Transport to introduce other options first, to see if they solved the problems.
These included a dedicated right turn southbound into the showground and another northbound into Point Street.
He said parkland at those intersections could be used to create an extra through lane.
"There are about three or four things they can do like that, that no-one would care about, that wouldn't affect anyone and could be put in place to see if it works first," Mr Dodd said.
He has also spoken to Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart and Minister for the Illawarra Ryan Park, who have written to Roads Minister John Graham urging a review of the plans.
"While reducing congestion through the Bulli township is important, maintaining access to businesses is vital to sustaining the local economy and cohesion of the Bulli community," their letter stated.
"Any changes in access to the Bulli township could have serious ramifications for businesses who have already had an extremely difficult few years and do irreparable damage to Bulli's sense of community."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
