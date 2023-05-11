Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Bulli businesses push to cancel Princes Highway clearways

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 11 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stokes Lane Cafe owner Sam Dodd is pushing Transport for NSW to rethink plans to extend clearways along the Princes Highway at Bulli. Pictures by Glen Humphries
Stokes Lane Cafe owner Sam Dodd is pushing Transport for NSW to rethink plans to extend clearways along the Princes Highway at Bulli. Pictures by Glen Humphries

Bulli businesses are hoping the change of government will result in the scrapping of extended clearways along the Princes Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.