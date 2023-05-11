Police unveil plans for empty Dapto TAFE building

Dapto Police are hoping to take over a building in that suburb's old TAFE campus.
A development application lodged with Wollongong City Council hopes to repurpose a building at the south-eastern corner of the campus.
According to the DA it will not be a police station but rather used for administration purposes.
"The office facility will be operated by the NSW Police Force," the statement of environmental effects said.
"It will not be accessible to the public."
Plans lodged as part of the application show the building - identified as Building H when it operated as a TAFE - would be refitted to include five office spaces, a meeting room and separate staff room.
Extra fencing would also be built around the building.
The application noted that it was "in the public interest for the proposed development, which would allow the buildings currently in disuse to be used for public administration, to be approved".
NSW Police had previously used the Dapto TAFE site for training purposes, signing onto a three-year lease in 2016.
Training at the site included "active armed offender training", designed to equip officers with the additional skills needed if they are first on scene at a counter-terrorism or related incident.
NSW Police still has an agreement to use the TAFE site.
Classes at Dapto TAFE ceased in 2015, due to a low intake, with those students who had enrolled being told to study elsewhere.
TAFE NSW later said the site was surplus to requirements, instead opening up a shopfront tagged as a "connected learning centre" along the Princes Highway at Dapto.
The centre is no longer listed on the TAFE NSW website.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
