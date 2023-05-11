Sarah Carli says she feels primed and ready as she prepares for an assault on the international athletics circuit.
The Wollongong talent has spent the past eight months based in the Illawarra for the Australian domestic season, where she made the most of her home comforts. Highlights included claiming victory at last month's Australian Track and Field Championships, clocking a blistering time of 56.56 seconds in the 400-metres hurdles.
With that strong performance, the 28-year-old will now turn her attention to taking on the globe's best - including at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
"I'm heading over to Europe in three weeks for the international season and then, hopefully, I have the World Championships in August which I'm hoping to qualify for. So there's a lot of exciting racing coming up," Carli said.
"I'm in the world-ranking quota (for the Worlds). So for track, there's a qualifying standard and also a world rankings standard, and I'm within the world rankings to qualify. But team selection doesn't happen until about four weeks out, so I've got to sit tight and make sure I stay in that top world rankings.
"But I'm feeling really good. I'm looking to run a personal best and I feel like I'm in PB shape. I've been really enjoying my time at home, but I'm looking forward to getting overseas and mixing it with the best."
While she's excited at the prospects of competing at the world titles, Carli is also staying focused on a longer-term goal - qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
It would be her second Games, after representing Australia at Tokyo in 2020.
Her campaign lasted one race, as she was knocked out in the heats of the 400m women's hurdles, but it was a remarkable effort to even make the starting line. Just six months earlier, Carli thought her Olympic dream was over, after she slipped and hit her head before a bar landed on her neck in the gym.
That brief Olympics experience in Tokyo has now left her wanting more.
"I've got all eyes on Paris," Carli said. "I didn't quite run a PB at Tokyo, so I'll be looking to head to Paris and I want to be there in career-best shape."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.