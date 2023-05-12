Housing needed, not more fast food and retail. Letters, May 13, 2023

Just when you thought that it was safe to go near your electricity meter, along comes one of the most deceptive practices ever sneaked in on unsuspecting electricity consumers. Origin Energy sent a technician to my place to rip out all my older electricity meters and replace them with just one Smart Meter. What happened is that I now do not have any access at all to cheaper, middle of the night off peak electricity. Full price electricity now heats my water. Origin now charges its customers whatever they feel like.