Housing needed, not more fast food and retail. Letters, May 13, 2023

I am bewildered to find that approval has been given to develop three fast food outlets at the old Bunnings site at Warrawong. I origanally thought this site would be used for a retirement development of housing. With the housing shortage being devestating for so many in this area, and lack of aged care for an ageing population this doesn't make sense.
Look at all the closed businesses in the Warrawong shopping centre that are already struggling. Look at people living in their vans just down the road. Come on council do your job.
Kerrie Humphry, Wollongong
If one word could sum up the budget the Treasurer handed down Tuesday night, it would be "audacious". How else to describe a spending program that manages to simultaneously take dead aim at aspirational Australia while landing in the black off other people's hard work?
Because for all of Labor's self belief in its own economic press releases, Australia's brief moment in the budget sun can be put down as much to mining as sound management. Coal, gas and iron ore bring in a huge financial boost to our nation every year. Yet, the Albanese government keeps demonising and denigrating coal, gas and iron ore while the rest of the world is awake.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
A couple of weeks ago, I read a report in the Mercury about a young plumber who lost a front wheel while travelling at 100km/h on the freeway. The report went on to describe that this was not the first occasion it had occurred, and other drivers had experienced the same senseless act. Praise to the young plumber, and a pox on the perpetrators.
It is time for the police to act! They should form a taskforce to combat the lunacy and utilise all forms of the media to warn the idiots carrying out these actions, they will be charged with attempted murder, because if they continue, some poor soul will definitely die. Once warned, the perpetrators may think twice about repeating this highly dangerous practice, and when caught, will spend a very long time behind bars.
Bob Young, Mount Keira
Just when you thought that it was safe to go near your electricity meter, along comes one of the most deceptive practices ever sneaked in on unsuspecting electricity consumers. Origin Energy sent a technician to my place to rip out all my older electricity meters and replace them with just one Smart Meter. What happened is that I now do not have any access at all to cheaper, middle of the night off peak electricity. Full price electricity now heats my water. Origin now charges its customers whatever they feel like.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.