Housing needed, not more fast food and retail. Letters to the Editor, May 13, 2023

May 13 2023 - 4:30am
Housing needed, not more fast food and retail. Letters, May 13, 2023
Housing needed, not more fast food and retail. Letters, May 13, 2023

I am bewildered to find that approval has been given to develop three fast food outlets at the old Bunnings site at Warrawong. I origanally thought this site would be used for a retirement development of housing. With the housing shortage being devestating for so many in this area, and lack of aged care for an ageing population this doesn't make sense.

