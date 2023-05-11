Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Watch Collegians v Thirroul stream live in the Illawarra Rugby League match of the round

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Illawarra Mercury will be live-streaming Saturday's Illawarra Rugby League match between premiership heavyweights Collegians and Thirroul at Collegians Sports Centre from 3pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.