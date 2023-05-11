The Illawarra Mercury will be live-streaming Saturday's Illawarra Rugby League match between premiership heavyweights Collegians and Thirroul at Collegians Sports Centre from 3pm.
It's not something he ever wanted to find out about his side, but Collegians coach Peter Hooper learned plenty about his squad's resilience as the Dogs held off a fast-finishing Dapto with just 11 men on the park a fortnight ago.
Collies lost Ryan Hodgson (dangerous tackle) and Jesse McDonald (dissent) to send-offs and looked certain to subsequently lose the contest when the Canaries drew back within two at 16-14 with 14 minutes to play.
In the end, the second of two tries to Jay Watling via a late intercept put the stamp on a 22-14 victory and unbeaten start heading into last weekend's rep round.
It's a perfect start to Hooper's tenure, but the new Dogs coach has been more pleased with his side's pluck than its execution.
"It shows whether blokes are content with just playing or if they're hungry for success," Hooper said.
"They're that competitive it's crazy. Obviously with 11 it wasn't ideal, but we slid really well defensively because they had a heap of ball for that 35 minutes.
"We could have stopped them from scoring, that would have been great, but when they score in the corner and you're two short you can cop that. I was really happy with the way we tied in did the little things defensively, the desire was there.
"Even in round one [against Corrimal] I thought our line speed was ridiculous for the full 80 minutes. We could have clocked off at 30-nil or whatever, but it shows they're keen in every facet of the game."
Despite running 2-0, the Dogs will need to be much better in what shapes as their first blockbuster outing of the year against Thirroul on Saturday, the Butchers 1-1 after notching their first win over Corrimal in round two.
"It was pretty hard to get trials and stuff because the competition started so late so, although they're certainly not easy-beats, having Corrimal and Dapto first up has probably helped us," Hooper said.
"We got the week off with Country week last weekend and this is looking like a real blockbuster and I'm sure the boys will be up for it.
"We've got a pretty tough three weeks ahead of us, but we're not looking far past this weekend. The Butchers always play for 80 minutes, so we're willing to go for 80 this weekend.
"We're not expecting any different from Thirroul teams of the past. Whenever they put on a blue and white jumper they'll be ready to come so we'll probably have to be at our best on Saturday to win."
Our reporter Mitch Jennings will be calling the game live. Bookmark this page or follow our full coverage at www.illawarramercury.com.au.
