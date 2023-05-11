The South Coast Blaze will look to make it three wins on the trot when they take on UTS Randwick this Saturday.
The Blaze notched up their second successive victory by taking down the Panthers 58-52 on Wednesday night, but face a short turnaround as they prepare for their next NSW Premier League encounter.
For the second consecutive week, the Blaze opens side came home with a wet sail to claim victory over the Panthers. It was their fourth win of the campaign.
Last week, South Coast overcame a four-goal deficit at the final break to claim a 52-51 victory over the Heart. This time around, the Blaze led by one at three-quarter time, before surging home to claim a 58-52 win.
Earlier in the night, the Blaze jumped out of the gates to lead by 17-12 at the first break, which was then reduced to a three-goal lead (29-26) at half-time. The Panthers then cut the margin to 42-21 at the final break, with South Coast finishing strongly to secure victory.
"There's lots to work on, we're only halfway through the competition. But what I'm really happy about is being able to see the connections happening when we are finding the ball and finding that front space," Blaze head coach Marji Parr said.
"We're starting to see more successes in our game plan and we're achieving those wins, which is really important for the team.
"Now, it's most important the girls rest and make sure they look after their bodies and they're staying fresh and their legs are pretty good and they're staying nice and light for Saturday's game. UTS are never an easy opposition, so we're going in with our eyes wide open."
The Blaze's under-23s side will also face the Sparks on Saturday, with the team aiming to snap a two-game losing streak. After falling by seven goals to the Heart last week, South Coast came up against a strong Panthers outfit on Wednesday night, which secured a 47-39 victory.
The Blaze had trailed by two goals at the first break before their opponents surged ahead in the second term to lead by 23-14 at half-time. The Panthers extended that lead to 11 goals by three-quarter time, before rounding out the win in the last quarter.
