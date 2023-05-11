An Illawarra man will spend at least one year and three months behind bars after he had sex with his 14-year-old girlfriend almost a dozen times, saying to her afterwards, "don't tell anyone, I could get in trouble".
The 21-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Thursday.
He previously pleaded guilty to eight counts of sexual intercourse without consent, with five back up charges of the same offence also taken into account.
The offences occurred during 2021 when the man was aged 19 and the victim was aged 14 and 15 - an age difference of four years and eight months.
The court heard the man added the girl on Snapchat in October 2020, where the pair communicated regularly and the victim disclosed her age.
They met in person for the first time in early 2021, with the man picking the girl up from her address when her mother wasn't home.
Her mother expressed disapproval at the age difference and banned the girl from speaking to him, however eventually agreed they could talk over social media, remaining unaware of their meetings.
Sometime after the girl's 15th birthday, the girl's mother spoke to the man, reminding him of her age and that she was unable to consent.
However the pair continued to meet at one another's homes, at the gym or the mall, where the pair would have sex in their bedrooms, public toilets or the back of the man's car.
On more than one occasion, the man said to the girl "don't tell anyone, because I could get into trouble" afterwards.
The court heard the man discussed his relationship with the victim with a friend, who expressed disapproval of the age difference. He broke up with the girl in November 2021.
The man was arrested in December 2021 after the girl disclosed to her mother, and then to police, that the pair had sexual intercourse.
The court heard he agreed to a police interview where he made partial admissions to having sex with the girl about 10 times, admitting it was illegal.
"When your friends are telling you ... she might be a little bit too young ... then I'll do what I've got to do to break it off," he said in the interview.
"That's essentially why it ended. It was me also feeling, like, so judged and stuff. I just couldn't progress with that."
Defence barrister Scott Fraser said there was no exploitation or manipulation involved, with the offender believing the pair were in a "normal relationship".
The Crown agreed it was a "difficult sentencing exercise" however added full-time custody was the only option available given the amount and seriousness of the charges.
Judge Siobhan Herbert said "youth and immaturity" contributed to the commission of the offences, with a sentencing assessment report showing the man expressed deep remorse.
However she accepted the man was aware his actions were illegal, and said all children should be afforded protection from sexual abuse.
Judge Herbert sentenced the man to two years jail with a non-parole period of one year and three months, making him eligible for release in August next year.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
