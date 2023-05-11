Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Sensitive Content

'Don't tell anyone': Man jailed for having sex with 14-year-old 'girlfriend'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 11 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Thursday. Picture from file.
The man was sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Thursday. Picture from file.

An Illawarra man will spend at least one year and three months behind bars after he had sex with his 14-year-old girlfriend almost a dozen times, saying to her afterwards, "don't tell anyone, I could get in trouble".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.