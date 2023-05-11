Wollongong's Wade Norrie is a health professional who spends many non-working hours volunteering for St John Ambulance NSW.
And when many means 1200 hours over 10 years, his acknowledgement on Wednesday seems fitting.
Mr Norrie was awarded The Order of St John for "going above and beyond to devote their time, effort, and expertise into helping others".
Membership within The Order of St John is an honour sanctioned by the Governor-General on behalf of King Charles III.
He received the honour from NSW Governor Margaret Beazley at Government House.
The man who doubles as the director of nursing services for Western Sydney believes his volunteer work complements his day job.
"One is more admin, the other allows me to maintain my clinical skills on the frontline," Mr Norrie told the Mercury.
"And more than that, the St John role is giving back to the community."
It was back in 2010 as a registered nurse that Mr Norrie joined St John and since then it's been a constant in his life.
He has been the organisation's nursing lead, clinical lead in the state clinical team and implemented a mental health response team for major events, delivered mental health first aid training and trained for peer support trainees.
All up Mr Norrie has invested 700 hours of service at public events and a further 500 hours in the Peer Support program.
"We are the service that complements all the other emergency services," he said.
"St John provides advanced care at all sorts of festivals and is also there at local footy games and the like.
"And that's before you even get to the City to Surf every year - it's always a huge event," Mr Norrie said.
And while the crossover between St John and his professional life is substantial, Mr Norrie is adamant, the organisation has something for everyone.
"There is something very special about an organisation that provides volunteer healthcare. And it's that philosophy that's kept me engaged for so long.
"It's not all healthcare professionals. We have many different people - from teachers to accountants, police officers and students."
More than 2500 volunteers provided critical support during the 2022 floods, attended more than 2300 events, and supported the healthcare system as it recovered from COVID-19, St John Ambulance NSW Commissioner, Ilan Lowbeer, said
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
