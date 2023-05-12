Coal miner Peabody will now have to use real-time water monitoring to watch whether its discharges into a Helensburgh creek are polluting the Royal National Park - and make the readings public.
The Environment Protection Authority has tightened pollution monitoring obligations at the Metropolitan colliery after a series of pollution incidents last year, including when coal sludge washed into Camp Gully Creek and into the park.
The EPA said Peabody would now have to "change their operations to reflect best practice" after reviewing the company's pollution licence in the wake of multiple fines and clean-up orders.
But the new regime revealed "small amounts of coal are still depositing periodically in sections of the downstream waterways" and will need to be cleaned up regularly.
"More stringent monitoring conditions have been attached to the licence," the new licence states.
"The monitoring will assist in the identification and response to incidents, improve knowledge of possible environmental impacts from ongoing discharges, and assess the effectiveness of environmental management practices."
New conditions in the pollution licence include:
In the wake of the pollution incidents, environmentalists had criticised both the miner and the EPA for not ensuring controls were adequate.
EPA CEO Tony Chappel thanked the community for input during the licence review.
"Everyone in the community will now have access to real-time water quality data, both down and upstream of Camp Gully Creek," he said.
"As we collect more information through enhanced monitoring, we will not hesitate to make more changes to ensure the park is protected for generations to come."
Peabody's Australia president Jamie Frankcombe said new pipelines had been installed to better manage stormwater runoff.
"In co-operation with the EPA, we continue to make significant improvements to surface water management, water monitoring and mine infrastructure and we are committed to ensuring our mining operations meet the expectations of our local community," he said.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.