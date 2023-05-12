Illawarra Mercury
Peabody's Metropolitan colliery will have stricter, public, monitoring of its discharges.

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
Updated May 12 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
EPA officers inspecting Camp Gully creek after an earlier incident.
Coal miner Peabody will now have to use real-time water monitoring to watch whether its discharges into a Helensburgh creek are polluting the Royal National Park - and make the readings public.

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

