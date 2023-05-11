Since starting to work at Shellharbour specialist toy store Starfish, Maddison Sims has seen her confidence grow, both at work and on her days off.
Ms Sims, who lives with an intellectual disability, is one of the shockingly low number of people in Australia with disability who are employed, but has demonstrated the benefits to her and her employer of open employment.
Australia ranks 21st out of 29 developed countries in the OECD for the workforce participation of people with disability.
In Australia, the unemployment rate for people with disability is twice that of those without disability, and has actually gotten worse in the past 20 years, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
Ms Sims said she hopes her example can inspire other employers to take on employees of various abilities and realise the benefits of doing so.
"Hopefully other people with disabilities can also get jobs and employment as well."
Across the 16 hours a week Ms Sims works at Starfish she is involved across the business, from packaging online orders to helping customers in the store. Ms Sims also does a weekly Facebook Live update to the store's online followers, covering everything from the latest products in store to how to manage an NDIS plan.
Business owner Kirstie Wishart said as an employer she believed in making a difference, but that it makes business sense to employ people with a diversity of abilities.
"Maddie attracts customers," she said. "People want to support a business that is ethical, and has a social conscience and is wanting to make a difference."
Like many employees, Ms Sims started with Starfish on a trial basis, to make sure each were a good fit for one another. Ms Wishart said the store made some changes to support Ms Sims, but they were a benefit to the customer as well.
"We're an inclusive place and an inclusive retail store, so it absolutely needed to be accessible."
Having completed her Certificate II in retail while becoming a valuable member of the team, Ms Sims was last week awarded the Best Employee at the Illawarra Women in Business awards, leading a field of finalists of various abilities.
Ms Sims said she hoped to be a role model, something that Ms Wishart said was already the case.
"Employers need to see examples of it being successful, and how it can be not just a feel good thing for them, which it is, but how it can actually help the business."
