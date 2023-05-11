A Bellambi man has confessed to drug supply after police found him with a bag of meth hidden behind his testicles.
Jayden Thomas Ireland faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to drug supply.
Police pulled over a white Subaru Liberty shortly before 7pm on September 23 last year, due to it not having a front number plate or any headlights on.
Ireland, 26, was a front seat passenger and as police approached the Subaru, they noticed he was "fiddling around" his groin area. He voluntarily got out of the car to inspect the missing number plate and produced a photo identification card to police.
During the interaction, Ireland continually grabbed his groin, adjusted his privates and evaded conversation. Police became suspicious and advised Ireland he would be subjected to a search.
Tendered court documents stated Ireland was not cooperative and didn't allow access to his groin. Police handcuffed Ireland and found a heat-sealed purple plastic bag behind his testicles which contained 10 grams of meth.
In court, defence lawyer Analise Ritchie entered a guilty plea on Ireland's behalf.
Magistrate Claire Girotto ordered a sentencing assessment report to examine the circumstances surrounding Ireland's offending.
The matter was adjourned to June 29 for sentence, where Ireland will also learn his fate for possessing 14.6 grams of cannabis.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
