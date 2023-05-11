Comic Gong through the years: a photo spectacular

Comic Gong has been a unifying force for fans of science fiction, comic books, computer games and fantasy in Wollongong for a decade.
From the heady days of 2014 when Mr Freeze, bedecked in an armour of moulded foam complete with neon blue tubes coming out of his gut and a futuristic "freeze gun starred, to the pandemic-interrupted years and then this year, it's always been a ton of fun.
Back in 2014 it was all Doctor Who, Johnny the Homicidal Maniac, the Green Arrow, the Dark Magician from the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards.
The next year bought Onomatopoeia Man who ran around in orange lycra and purple undies, yelling ''zap'' and ''pow'' to the delight of fans.
Whichever way you look at it, Comic Gong has earned its place in Wollongong's heart.
The COVID years knocked it around a little - as it did most gatherings - and this year's event is hamstrung by renovations in Wollongong's art precinct, Wollognong City council advised.
But still, the family fun day will go ahead at Corrimal on Saturday before the the grown-ups come out to play at the Cosplay Ball.
