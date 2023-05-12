This weekend marks the start of a "big couple of months" for Warilla-Lake South Gorillas duo Jade Lees and Maeghan McCauley.
On Saturday the great friends will represent the Gorillas in their Ladies League Tag fixture against the Gerringong Lions at Michael Cronin Oval from 2pm.
On Sunday they will back up to play for Warilla's Open Women's Tackle side who travel to Scylla Park to take on the Como-Jannali Crocodiles.
The round seven games are part of Group Seven's Women in League Round celebrations.
The 21-year-old McCauley and Lees, who turns 21 next Wednesday, said they were looking forward to playing in the "very important" Women in League Round.
The duo added they were also "very much looking forward" to playing for the Great Britain Exiles in the 2023 Oztag World Cup in Ireland.
Lees was able to play for the Exiles because her father Wayne was born in Great Britain, while McCaukey was eligible to trial for the team as her grand dad wad born in the mother country.
Lees found out about the opportunity to play in the 2023 Oztag World Cup after playing in the ITS Cup - the Australian version of the World Cup, where all the Australian heritage players participated in Coffs Harbour.
"From that the opportunity arose to trial for the World Cup overseas. Me and Maeghan are close friends so I asked her to come along and trial and fortunately we both made it," she said.
"It's great that we both made it. It's going to be great to fly out to another country to play in a major competition with one of my best mates."
The prestigious event to be staged at the University of Limerick from July 31 to August 6 will be the first time since the 2018 World Cup that players from across the globe have the opportunity to come together and compete at an international level.
And Lees and McCauley can't wait for the opportunity to mix it with the world's best again.
"We are both really grateful and honoured for the opportunity," Lees said.
"It's going to be great playing against the world's best and seeing the different styles of play.
"Tag is one thing in Australia and it is a different game in other countries. It is definitely going to be interesting to see how other teams and countries play."
It's definitely a once in a lifetime experience. I'm very excited about the opportunity and can't wait to get there.- Jade Lees
Lees and McCauley know a "little bit" about their team-mates but are looking forward to learning more about them in upcoming training sessions as well as in a trial the Exiles are playing against Australia in Sydney on May 21.
"It's definitely a once in a lifetime experience. I'm very excited about the opportunity and can't wait to get there," Lees said.
This view was shared by her good friend McCaule.
"I'm really looking forward to it. It should be a really good experience," she said.
"I can't wait to meet all the players from the other teams to see how everyone plays. Obviously we are all from different countries so I expect to see a lot of different styles, it should be good."
It's been a meteoric rise for both Lees and McCauley.
The duo started playing Oztag when they were about 10-years-old before progressing to Tag and then tackle rugby league.
"From what my parents told me I was always one who would never play sport but then my brother got into it so my parents signed me up as well and the rest is history," Lees said.
McCauley said she was glad she took up the sport all those years ago because she couldn't imagine her life without it. "It's great fun. I'm so glad to be playing for the Gorillas and now have the opportunity to play in a world cup," she said.
"The fact I get to do this with Jade makes it that much more special. We really can't wait for it. Every time we get together we're talking about Ireland and the World Cup. It's going to be so much fun. I can't wait for it."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
