Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Warilla Gorillas duo off to Ireland for 2023 Oztag World Cup

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla-Lake South Gorillas duo Maeghan McCauley and Jade Lees will represent the Great Britain Exiles at the 2023 Oztag World Cup in Ireland. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Warilla-Lake South Gorillas duo Maeghan McCauley and Jade Lees will represent the Great Britain Exiles at the 2023 Oztag World Cup in Ireland. Picture by Sylvia Liber

This weekend marks the start of a "big couple of months" for Warilla-Lake South Gorillas duo Jade Lees and Maeghan McCauley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.