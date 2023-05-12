Premierships aren't won in round two, but Collegians stalwart Jarrod Thompson feels a gritty 22-14 win over Dapto a fortnight ago removed any hint of premiership hangover for the reigning champions.
Reduced to 12 men midway through the first half following the send-off of utility spark Ryan Hodgson, the Dogs went 35 minutes with just 11 men after Jesse McDonald joined him early in the second stanza for dissent.
LIVE AND FREE: Watch Collegians v Thirroul, Saturday, 3pm
"We all know the end goal, but having that test early, that shows something," Thompson said.
"A lot of people would just drop their heads and let the game go, but we played with 11 players for 35 minutes.
"[Dapto] turned it on, they had the big crowd there, everything was in their favor. We knew we were going there for a hard game, which we got.
"Hoops (coach Peter Hooper) was pretty bloody happy with the performance and (club boss) Brucie Prior said it was one of the best things he's ever seen under those circumstances.
"Winning premierships there can be a hangover, it's so mentally exhausting, but everyone's had a taste of success and wants a bit more.
"It's an addictive drug so it's pretty easy for people to keep showing up and doing the right things to get that success."
Thompson is the only surviving member of the club's 2013 premiership-winning side, one he captained to the flag under Scott Logan.
It makes Hooper Thompson's fourth coach at the club, a stark contrast to the bulk of the squad for whom predecessor Nathan Fien was the only Collies coach they'd known.
It's a fresh dynamic, but one Thompson is relishing as a senior man.
"Hoops has been really good," Thompson said.
"We had a chat before the season started and he said he's not trying to change much, which he hasn't. I think having those senior players around makes his job a bit easier as well.
"He doesn't have to be that bad cop. If guys aren't doing the right thing at training or cutting corners, we'll be that person.
"Everyone's just buying into what he's bringing to the table."
Having notched wins over Corrimal and Dapto through two rounds, Saturday's showdown with Thirroul will undoubtedly be a step up.
Having dropped both regular season clashes to the Butchers last season before exacting revenge in the grand final qualifier, Thompson's well aware of the level his side needs to find.
"Coming into the first couple of games, it's [about] building and building and we're looking at building again this week against Thirroul," Thompson said.
"Every time you play against Thirroul you're up for a hard challenge, so we're not shying away from that, nothing will come easy.
"We definitely know that they're going to come to play."
One particularly familiar face will be Butchers five-eighth Jarrod Boyle, who spearheaded to the Dogs to two premierships in his last stint in the league.
It will lend itself to some banter, but Thompson said his side will need to "tread carefully" when it comes to their former talisman.
"I've seen it happen many times," Thompson said.
"The opposition will sledge him and he'll turn it on and have a blinder. I played with Boyley for a long time, so did Butchy (Blake Phillips).
"Obviously we've got some guys that haven't and don't really know what he brings.
"We had a bit of a chat last night at training and we addressed what he can do to limit his impact but, at the end of the day, we've just got to concentrate on our own game."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
