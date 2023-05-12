GAME ON: Crosland the right fit for Thirroul Butchers captaincy

For his entire career, Hayden Crosland's rocked up to Gibson Park knowing he could be asked to fill any role.
That utility value has seen him dubbed 'the swiss army knife' - at least in the eyes of a certain chubby rugby league scribe.
So how do you surprise a bloke whose entire ethos rests on being ready for anything? You make him skipper.
That's the approach Butchers coach Jarrod Costello took amid an exodus of heart-and-soul types, led by captain and vice-captain Damien Sironen and Ryan Fletcher, as well as stalwart back-rower Luke Dodge.
Father Darryl, as tough as they come, is a Butchers great and - while the facial hair he's currently rocking falls well short of his old man in the moustache stakes - the special nature of joining him on the list isn't lost on Crosland.
"I'm obviously really proud being a local junior, the old man was a captain-coach back in the day as well," Crosland said.
"I was a little bit surprised, but I've been around the club for a long time. I don't know if [Costello] had any ideas for long term, but he did kind of just spring it on me.
"They're massive shoes to fill with Sirro leaving, Dodgy's played a hundred games, Fletch is up there as well, but it's actually been really easy just with the side we've got, especially the experienced spine.
"We've got Boyley, Brem, Tarj (Whitford) is starting to get pretty seasoned as well. I don't need to do all the talking at halftime and stuff like that, we rely on those boys to do a lot of it.
"Monty Raper, the Bowen brothers (Jye and Cooper), Harry (Leddy), they've been there for the last few years as well so, rather than filling a void, guys have just stepped up a bit.
"I don't feel we've really missed any leadership this year. I can just chime in with what I need to and lead by example."
Dodge was the final survivor of the club's 2014 premiership, while the likes of Sironen and Fletcher ultimately departed on a run of losing grand final qualifiers.
For the core group under Costello, it's a reminder that premiership opportunities aren't infinite, with Crosland determined to get over that hump in 2023.
"We've been close," Crosland said.
"For as long as I've been playing we've been thereabouts. There was one year that we didn't make the finals, but that was it.
"Last year really hurt, being at the top of the table and going out the back door. It definitely sits wrong with me and I know a lot of the boys are the same.
"We don't want to be going through that again so, as far as this year's concerned, we really want to be pushing for that top two again."
That push will come down to how they fare in clashes like Saturday's away showdown with Collegians, a return to the venue where their 2022 campaign came to an end.
With the Butchers set to face Wests in a Magic Round headliner a week later, Crosland knows sloppy performances like a last-start win over Corrimal won't suffice over the next fortnight.
"With the results we've had over the first two games this one's massive for us," he said.
"The Corrimal game was tough. The conditions weren't too good, but our completion rates haven't been good enough in the last two weeks.
"I think it was 50 per cent last week and we're not expecting to beat any team completing like that.
"These next few weeks, we're just focusing on improving ourselves building into these next three games.
"We've got Collies, Wests, Dapto and those three are going to be competing for the top. If we're going to be competing for first or second, we probably need to get the six points out of these three games.
"Collies is first and it's going to be massive. I think after these next two games especially, we'll know where we're at."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
