Illawarra is maintaining the faith in coach Jacob Jackomas, extending his tenure while adding consultant Justin Tatum to his coaching staff.
After initially inking a two-year deal to succeed former coach and mentor Brian Goorjian, with a club option for a third, Jackomas' one-year extension will see him coach the Hawks through to the end of the NBL26 season.
While his support staff comprising Shaun Roger, Paul Mellett and Lachie Lonergan have been retained, Tatum will be added to the coaching staff in a dual coaching and player development capacity.
It's a huge show of faith given Jackomas' rookie season saw the club finish with a franchise-low 3-25 record, albeit with some green shoots.
"We acknowledged that the NBL23 season was challenging for the club, especially for a new coaching team in their first season as a collective," Campbell said.
"While the win-loss record was far below the standards we set ourselves, one thing that we were encouraged by was the connection and spirit our team played with.
"A lot of that credit sits with Jacob and the coaching staff on their approach and commitment to the obstacles that continued to present the program."
Given Jackomas' services were already contracted for the coming two seasons, the decision to extend the deal will raise some eyebrows, but Campbell said long-term stability in the coaching staff was one of the review's key recommendations.
"We are in a high-performance environment and are constantly reviewing all aspects of our basketball and business operations, and NBL23 was no different," Campbell said.
"The overwhelming feedback from those in the inner sanctum was their affinity and connection to Jacob. It was important for us to show our commitment to him throughout this process."
The father of NBA superstar Jayson Tatum, Tatum was initially brought on board to be a primarily US-based consultant, but will now have a more hands-on role with the organisation.
It will continue a near three-decade long association for Tatum and club owner Jared Novelly, the pair sharing the same high school and college alma mater.
Novelly was on the Christian Brothers St. Louis school board when it appointed Tatum head coach, the move bringing three state championships.
"The addition of Justin Tatum, a coach with significant experience in the skill development and pathway space, is the perfect addition to the existing staff and rounding out our support for our young and developing group," Campbell said.
"Shaun, Paul, and Lachie have developed a strong bond with our playing group, and we are excited to see their growth into a second season."
After a brutal initiation, Jackomas said the club's show of faith was "not lost" on him.
"As a new coaching group, we have benefited from some great learnings from the NBL23 season," Jackomas said.
"I have great belief in Paul, Shaun and Lachie and look forward to adding Justin to the mix in the coming months.
"The confidence that ownership, the front office, and the playing group have shown is not lost on me.
"I am committed to providing a stable, supportive, and progressive environment for the playing squad leading into the new season."
"We are a proud group and a proud club, and I can assure our members, fans, and partners that we are working hard to deliver them a much-improved performance in NBL24."
The Hawks will officially begin preseason on August 1 in preparation for the club's opening night blockbuster against the Sydney Kings on Saturday, September 30.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
