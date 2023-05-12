Kiama residents riding on a rates roller-coaster

The rates for Kiama residents have gone up, then down, and next week they might go up again.
All because of some confusion between Kiama Municipal Council and the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART), which sets council rates across NSW.
Last year Kiama, and almost every other council in that state, applied for a special rate rise after the maximum set by IPART was too low,
As a result, Kiama council was able to increase rates by 0.9 per cent across the board.
Fast-forward a year and IPART gave Kiama a rate peg (the maximum it can charge) of 5.1 per cent.
That included the previous 0.9 per cent, which council had applied for with the understanding it would be temporary.
So council opted to reduce the rate rise by 0.9 per cent to 4.2 per cent.
"Council requested a temporary [rate rise] because it seemed to be such an anomaly," Mayor Neil Reilly said.
"We did the right thing and took out that 0.9 per cent [this year]. We didn't want to be seen to be cashing in on an anomalous situation."
But then came the extra wrinkle; council realised, of the 80 councils who had applied for a variation, only Kiama requested it as a temporary measure and that it would have to reduce the rate peg by 0.9 per cent every year, forever.
So it just seemed easier to accept the 5.1 per cent rise, which included the 0.9 rise, rather than try and get IPART to change its mind.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, councillors will vote on whether to retroactively change its rate variation from "temporary" to "permanent".
Mayor Reilly said the impact on Kiama residents' rates would be "minuscule" - an average of around 38 cents a day.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
