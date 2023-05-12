Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama residents riding on a rates roller-coaster

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 12 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama ratepayers will have to find a little bit extra to pay their rates if a proposal goes through at Tuesday night's council meeting.
Kiama ratepayers will have to find a little bit extra to pay their rates if a proposal goes through at Tuesday night's council meeting.

The rates for Kiama residents have gone up, then down, and next week they might go up again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.