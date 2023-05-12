Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

AFL South Coast umpire Josh Spain finds his passion with the whistle

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Spain (centre) prepares to umpire a recent senior match. Picture - AFL South Coast
Josh Spain (centre) prepares to umpire a recent senior match. Picture - AFL South Coast

Josh Spain could never have expected that a shock injury while tackling a future AFL star would lead him on a whole new path to a different career in the game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.