Josh Spain could never have expected that a shock injury while tackling a future AFL star would lead him on a whole new path to a different career in the game.
Spain was representing Kiama in a junior football game over a decade ago when he attempted to take down James Bell, who would later go on to be drafted by the Sydney Swans.
It was a tackle that went very wrong for the teen.
"I now have an AVM (Arterio-Venous Malformation) in my nose, so technically I can't play contact sport because of the blood pressure around my nose area. And I also split my chin when I hit shoulder, so I had to get a couple of stitches in my chin," Spain said.
"For me, that was the warning sign that I needed to stop playing, or I could potentially get really hurt."
Spain wanted to remain involved in his beloved sport, and instead turned his attention to blowing a whistle.
He began his training and started officiating in the AFL South Coast competition when he was 14. Fast-forward a decade and he is now an experienced umpire, who has officiated at a higher level, including in Swans and GWS Giants Academy games, and the NAB League matches in Sydney.
Spain is sharing his story as part of the AFL's Community Umpiring Week, which aims to recognise and celebrate officials across Australia.
"Umpiring has helped grow my self-confidence and back myself with decisions," Spain said.
"Before I started umpiring, I was the really quiet and shy kid. But it really got me out of shell and I've become a lot more confident in doing things I normally wouldn't do.
"I love being involved in the game and, to be honest, it's the best seat in the house because you're right there in front of the action. And you get to see a side of the game that no one else does except umpires, which I find awesome."
Spain is one of close to 60 umpires who officiate in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven region.
Like many associations, they were hit hard over the past few years by COVID. However, there have been some positives to emerge.
"Before COVID, we were cracking just over 100 umpires, so COVID did hit us a bit. But so did the player numbers as well," Spain said.
"But we've kind of gone into a rebuild. I remember at the start of the 2021 season we only had three or four umpires who had umpired men's games before, and we had 10 or 12 men's games to umpires. So we had to get lots of young kids to umpire men's footy, which they did to their credit. Our group is actually quite young. I'm 24 and I feel like that old, wise umpire, simply because I've finished high school.
"Two weeks ago, we had the first seniors game umpired by two female field umpires, which was awesome to see. They're really good umpires and they're only 14 and 16 years of age."
Spain predominately officiates in the AFL South Coast's Men's Premier Division and will return to the field this Saturday.
Lions will host Tigers at North Dalton Park; Bulldogs meet Kiama at Croom Road Oval and Kangaroos face the Suns at Figtree Oval.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
