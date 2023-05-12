"But we've kind of gone into a rebuild. I remember at the start of the 2021 season we only had three or four umpires who had umpired men's games before, and we had 10 or 12 men's games to umpires. So we had to get lots of young kids to umpire men's footy, which they did to their credit. Our group is actually quite young. I'm 24 and I feel like that old, wise umpire, simply because I've finished high school.