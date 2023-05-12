A Woonona man's security cameras delivered a scene that made it seem like Christmas had come early as several wild deer gallivanted through his front yard - without a sleigh.
Reese Powell, 48, said he almost fell off his chair while eating breakfast last week as he looked over footage from the camera at the front of this house.
A group of large deer, roaming from the escarpment foothills through suburban bush, looked like they had been having a party on his front yard.
Mr Powell, a public servant, had found deer hoofprints in his yard and wanted to see if his camera had caught the culprits in action.
When he did, he nearly spat out his oats.
"I never checked my cameras to be honest," he said.
"But honestly off the first video of them, about the nine on my grass and on the driveway, I nearly fell off my chair eating my breakfast at six o'clock in the morning.
"I counted them and was like, oh my God, are you serious?
"I think I missed the invite. There's a party on Reese's driveway and they've all come - eight or nine just standing there eating and having a look around.
"I couldn't stop laughing."
Some days later he checked again and saw a large group bolting through the yard after being spooked by the lights of a car.
"I continued to look each morning ... then they did come back and that's when the running one happened - and that was a lot," he said.
"It was like the Light Brigade and they ran straight across my driveway into the reserve next door."
Mr Powell posted snippets of the videos on social media "for a laugh" and was surprised at the reaction - they appeared on a national TV news program after being posted on a community social media page.
He didn't share some people's desire to get rid of the deer.
"I know they're a pest but for me they've done no harm," he said.
"They eat my plants because they're hungry. I don't care."
He said he had seen deer several times, living next to a bush reserve, and said they were always very quiet - not a sleighbell to be heard.
"I've started seeing over the past year down at the back of our place sometimes," he said.
"You don't know if they're coming ... never heard a noise at all."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
