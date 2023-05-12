Across Australia, almost 200,000 older Australians call a retirement village home.
For many, one of the most enticing features of living in a retirement village is the opportunity it offers to maintain independence for longer as active and connected members of society.
It's not uncommon for people to confuse retirement villages with residential aged care or nursing homes. A retirement village is not a nursing home, far from it.
In short, it is age-appropriate housing purposefully built to support people to obtain a high quality of life as they age while still living independently in their own home.
In retirement villages, homes are specifically designed to make life easier and more enjoyable, with site maintenance, home repairs and landscaping all taken care of.
There are communal areas, shared spaces for socialising with neighbours, and a wide range of resident-run activities and social clubs.
According to the PWC/Property Council of Australia Retirement Census 2021, the average age of village residents has risen to 81 years, up from 78 years in 2014.
The average tenure has also increased from 7.5 years in 2014 to nine years.
This trend makes the availability of government-subsidised home care packages a crucial part of supporting people to remain living independently in their homes for as long as possible.
Retirement living providers have a unique opportunity to play a more active role in the care and support of older Australians.
And I see some inspiring possibilities for what this future could look like.
At IRT, we have conducted extensive research to understand better what older Australians want and need from their housing and support services.
The results of this research confirm that there is a great deal of opportunity to advance the current concept of retirement living far beyond what it is today.
We're talking about a retirement village that isn't just a home for seniors but a hub of care, health, and social connections.
Picture a place where the public can also benefit from holistic health and community services offered by allied health professionals and community partners.
Think holistic health services offered by allied health professionals in dedicated spaces, including rehabilitation and exercise physiologists, psychologists, dieticians and nutritionists.
Retirement villages of the future could be places that invite the public to use not just allied health services but also convenience and social offerings.
I'm talking about convenience stores, hotel accommodation, movie theatres, pub-style bars, cafes, pharmacies, and even childcare centres. All the things that help a community thrive.
We have a fantastic opportunity to expand on retirement villages as we know them today so that older Australians can expect a more connected and supported way of living and ageing than ever before.
There are also many opportunities to improve the infrastructure and design of homes so that they best support the sometimes-challenging ageing experience.
Numerous studies show a strong preference for ageing at home rather than in residential care.
A 2020 research paper by the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety - What Australians Think of Ageing and aged care - found that 80 per cent would prefer to age at home.
To support this strong desire, the homes we build must be tailor-made to reduce or, in some cases, eliminate the challenges of ageing and help people to make choices about how they live in later life.
It's true; much of what I have written about is very blue sky thinking of an imagined retirement utopia. Some of it, however, is also very close to becoming a reality.
Take, for instance, our soon-to-be-developed Towradgi retirement village, soon to be known as Elements at IRT Towradgi Beach.
This place promises to be a step towards the future where residents' needs are met holistically.
The development application is currently on public exhibition, and pending its approval, it will be a decisive step in the direction we envisage.
While it may not have all I dream of, it marks a significant move forward.
I am passionate about helping older Australians live their best possible life, and big thinking like this drives us all to keep reaching.
Let's never stop working towards an even better tomorrow for our older Australians.
