Illawarra mobile speed camera fines in a massive slump

Revenue from mobile speed cameras has plummeted by almost 90 per cent in the Illawarra since the bulk of the vehicles were taken off the road.
And it was the same story across the state.
In January the former state government pledged to bring back warning signs on the camera vehicles.
However, the new vehicles brought in after signage was originally scrapped were too small to fit both camera equipment and the three required signs.
So, as of January 105 of the 143 mobile speed camera vehicles were gradually taken off the road for retrofitting to allow them to somehow carry the required signage.
That left just a handful of cars to monitor the more than 300 mobile camera locations across the state.
The result is a staggering collapse in the number of fines issued in the Illawarra, according to data from the Office of State Revenue.
From July to December last year, mobile cameras issued 4396 fines to Illawarra motorists. Between January and April this year, just 505 fines were handed out - a drop of 87 per cent.
That also means a drop in revenue. This financial year to date has brought in $881,442 in Illawarra fines - compared to the previous financial year's $2.3 million.
Statewide, 83,728 fines were handed out in the first six months of this financial year. Since January, there has been just 9573.
Revenue dropped from $82 million last financial year to $20 million to date this time around.
Sally Webb, Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary of Safety, Environment and Regulation said vehicles were regularly taken off the road on a rolling basis to fit the portable signs displayed before and after the vehicle.
Now it is likely the volume of mobile speed camera fines will start going up again.
"There was reduced enforcement between December 2022 to April 2023, as vehicles were taken off the road to complete this work," Ms Webb said.
"Since the completion of the rollout in April 2023, the mobile speed camera program has been operating at full enforcement capacity."
However she said any change in speeding fine volume could not be put down to a single factor.
"When it comes to road safety, it's important to take a holistic approach that considers all aspects of the transport system," she said.
"This includes the people involved, the vehicles they're driving, and the environment in which they're driving."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.