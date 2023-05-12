Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra mobile speed camera fines in a massive slump

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 13 2023 - 8:36am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The number of fines issued by mobile speed cameras in the last four months has slumped massively.
The number of fines issued by mobile speed cameras in the last four months has slumped massively.

Revenue from mobile speed cameras has plummeted by almost 90 per cent in the Illawarra since the bulk of the vehicles were taken off the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.