Solar plan to push northern suburbs to a shift in power

Solar panels are the first step in using electricity to power an entire postcode, according to the group Electrify 2515.
The group's aim is to make the 2515 postcode of Thirroul and other suburbs Australia's first all electric, zero emissions community.
A step in that direction is the Community Solar Rollout, where two local solar providers will offer discounts to 2515 residents.
The program launched on Saturday afternoon.
"We know there is confusion and distrust about genuine, quality solar panel providers, said Electrify 2515 coordinator Kristen McDonald.
"This installation drive aims to help overcome this barrier. This is more than installing efficient and renewable technology - it's also about collectively shifting to a new way of thinking about energy use.
"Electrify 2515 wants to improve behaviours around load shifting, where community members re-adjust their energy usage to consume more during the day and also think about future uses."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
