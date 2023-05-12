Battling Dragons 'not far away' from breakthrough win: Griffin

Under-fire St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin insists his side is "doing a lot right" despite heading into Saturday's clash with the Cowboys staring down the barrel of six straight defeats.
If certain whispers are to be believed, a loss may be enough to see Griffin sacked, contrary to earlier reports he was likely to see out the season.
His papers appear already marked beyond this year as the club publicly courts the services of Roosters assistant coach Jason Ryles.
A run of five losses by a combined margin of just 13 points has brought the back-room discussions into the foreground, but Griffin's focus remains on getting over the winning hump.
"We're not far away," Griffin said.
"We're obviously doing a lot of things right to keep putting ourselves in a positive position, but there's a couple of things that we want to work on.
"It's been frustrating but there's just been some key moments in the game that we've got wrong. Whenever you don't win you're open to criticism but the effort from our guys has been enormous over the last five weeks.
"They've worked really hard, obviously, and it's a tough business when you get no reward. That's just the brutality of the business and we could have easily got a couple of wins, but we haven't and that's life.
"Sometimes you go through a patch and you think you're going better than what you are and you win a few games that you probably don't deserve to win.
"We've just got to be better for it and, when we earn the right to get it the way we want it, it'll feel even better."
After storming into the top four last season, the Cowboys had been one of the major disappointments this year up until last week's big win over the Roosters.
They'll be looking to notch consecutive wins for the first time this season in Townsville, with Griffin saying their plight hasn't been too different to his side's own.
"It's the same with us, if you get things right for a month the whole season turns around," Griffin said.
"As with the Cowboys, if you get on a roll and get two or three wins in a row in this competition, you're back on the front foot.
"Our last month we just haven't been able to get the scoreboard right. It's just the NRL. It's a really tight competition, there's not much in it between first and 17th this year.
"There's no magic turnaround. Sometimes in life you're on the back end of something but you're always in control and as a team we know we're in control of where we're going.
"The main thing [for us] obviously is just trying to get that win and that feeling again that we're on our way."
"I'm sure they'll all play for him tomorrow night," Griffin said.
"He's one of those guys you want in your team and everyone wants to play with. I think that's the best compliment you can give him, other players want to play with him because they respect him and he's built that over the years.
"That's how you get to 300. There's a lot of talented guys over the years in the NRL that have played a lot of footy, but it takes more than talent to get to 300."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
