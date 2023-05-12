A youthful Shamrocks outfit has enjoyed a solid start to the 2023 Illawarra District Rugby Union season, with two wins from three games to date.
This has pleased new coach Damien Trevillion immensely but the rookie coach knows his young team's biggest test will come on Saturday when they host defending premiers Shoalhaven at Ocean Park.
Shoals have won all four games they have played this season, with their latest victory over the previously unbeaten Kiama highlighting why many good judges expect the Will Miller-coached side to secure back-to-back titles.
Trevillion is one of those good judges but is not writing off his team's chances of causing an upset, adding the inclusion of Shamrocks stalwart Jesse Parahi this week will strengthen his team no end.
The former Australian Sevens player Parahi has missed the last few weeks as he has been visiting his wife's family in South Africa.
"It's great to have Jesse back. He is a very important player for us," Trevillion said.
"We're obviously going to play the premiers on Saturday, who will definitely be our toughest test to date.
"We played them in a trial game. Obviously their big guns didn't play in that game but back then our squad was very new to first-grade type rugby and it was 12-12, so that will give the boys a bit of confidence.
"Moving forward I've got confidence in our playing squad, I've got confidence that we are moving in the right direction in regards to our game play and our systems.
"The coaching staff have been fantastic. It's been a real team effort moving forward.
"We're working hard on the basics and making sure we put on a good show tomorrow."
With captain Brian Schoupp injured, Parahi leads a youthful Shamrocks side which has already seen eight players make their debuts this season.
"It's a young squad but they're going places, they're learning fast and they're committed. It's been good."
Meantime in other round five fixtures, Avondale hosts Camden, Campbelltown play Bowral and Uni take on Tech Waratahs.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.