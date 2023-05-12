A unity art installation will be created over the next three weeks at Nan Tien Temple.
The inaugural Hands in Harmony - Sea of [Lotus] Hands was launched at the Berkeley temple today in front of an enthusiastic crowd of schoolchildren and invited guests.
Designed to be an exchange between Indigenous Australians and Buddhists, the program will focus on sustainability and wellbeing.
Dharawal custodian and community leader Dr Jodi Edwards, who performed the Welcome to Country, led the students from Berkeley West, Unanderra and Figtree public schools through the Indigenous portion of the program.
That included song, stories and Care for Country practices while a resident monastic from the temple shared Buddhist stories of Guanyin and environmental ethics with all the guests.
"The program provides a unique and meaningful learning experience for visitors that will stay with them for years to come," Dr Edwards said.
"By bringing together the teachings of two respected cultures, we hope to promote understanding, tolerance, and respect for all people and the environment."
The temple's director of social education Venerable Zhili said the installation is ready-made for schools: "For educators looking to promote values such as respect, diversity, and sustainability in their classrooms, this program ... supports cross-curriculum priorities."
The guests included Whitlam MP Stephen Jones, Wollongong MP Paul Scully, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery, Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra CEO Chris Lacy, and Chief Abbess of Fo Guang Shan Australia and New Zealand, the Venerable Man ko.
Together with the schoolkids they wrote a personal message on a "hand" reflecting on the importance of unity, respect for the environment, and their role in creating positive change for the future.
Over the weekend visitors to the temple can contribute to the art installation and write a personal message on one of the 700 hands set aside.
