A man who had to be extradited from the Northern Territory to face charges of molesting an Illawarra girl has failed in his second attempt in two months to be given bail.
With his trial set to begin in Wollongong Monday week, Darren Vuolanne will now likely be in custody in Parklea prison and appear via audio-visual link as a jury decides his fate.
Vuolanne, 51, has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 16 and aggravated indecent assault of a victim under the age of 16.
Police allege Vuolanne indecently assaulted the Illawarra girl between December 2014 and January 2017 when she was aged between 8 and 10.
Vuolanne was arrested in Alice Springs by Northern Territory police in 2019.
After appearing in a NSW court, Vuolanne was released on bail, contingent on his stay at his mother's address in Windang.
However due to safety concerns, Vuolanne's mother was no longer comfortable with him staying at her address. As he could no longer comply with his bail conditions, Vuolanne was held in custody.
In March this year, Vuolanne applied for release to stay at the Piccadilly Motor Inn at Crown Street, Wollongong, or the Beach Park Motel at Pleasant Avenue, North Wollongong.
Judge Andrew Haesler found that both of these locations were unsuitable.
"Piccadilly motel is not suitable ... it's a crime scene," Judge Haesler said.
"The Park Motel over school holidays is just too open given the allegations against you."
On Friday, lawyers for Vuolanne put forward two other motels where he could live, the Five Islands Hotel in Cringila or the Figtree Hotel.
This was opposed by the prosecution.
Defence lawyer Harry Lollback said at these locations Vuolanne could comply with his bail conditions of not being anywhere near a child 16 years or younger.
"The accommodation is an extension of a licensed hotel, there is less of a risk of underage individuals being present," he said.
Judge Siobhan Herbert disagreed, questioning whether children would be at the pubs' dining areas.
"I find that the proposed address is not appropriate, it doesn't address the court's bail concerns," Judge Herbert said.
Vuolanne's trial begins on Monday, May 22.
