National Volunteer Week spotlights a pre-term mother who became a lifeline for others Advertising Feature

"Matilda (right) is now a bubbly, bright, independent five year old, who is just the best," says mum Steph Kingston (left). Pictures supplied

National Volunteer Week spotlights the silent heroes of society, the ones who dedicate time, energy, and empathy to causes close to their hearts.



One such hero is Steph Kingston, a stalwart volunteer at the Miracle Babies Foundation-run support group, Nurturgroup.

In 2018, Steph's life took an unexpected turn when she gave birth to her daughter, Matilda Grace, at 29 weeks during an extended stay in Tasmania.

Matilda, a tiny warrior weighing just 990 grams, transitioned from the neonatal intensive care unit to special care over nine weeks before finally being able to go home.

Steph recalls the flurry of emotions she experienced.



"It was extremely traumatic; I was sick, she was sick. It was a whirlwind of emotions with peaks and troughs. I was taking things sometimes hour by hour and day by day," she says.

After returning to Western Australia, Steph found herself "chucked into a whirlwind, of not something normal - but it became our new normal because we didn't know any different".

With a tiny, vulnerable newborn and a profound need for mental health support, Steph sought out Nurturgroup.

Steph Kingston with Matilda in 2018 as a tiny 990g pre-term baby born at 29 weeks.

Nurturgroup, an initiative of the Miracle Babies Foundation, supports families and caregivers of pre-term and sick newborns.

For Steph, it served as a haven. "It became our safe space, but also our freedom place. We could bond with others in similar circumstances," she says.

Recognising the invaluable support she received, Steph felt compelled to give back, taking up a volunteer position.



She helps with setting up playgroups and supports the program co-ordinator, but says her most significant role lies in providing moral support, sharing her experiences and offering advice.

As she navigates the sunny end of her journey, Steph extends a hand to those at their cloudy start.



"If I can provide anywhere near the support I was given when Matilda was new, I've done my job," she shares.

It's not just about helping others for Steph; volunteering has also been a crucial part of her healing.



"Giving back has helped my mental health. I am sharing my journey and helping to normalise that [experiencing] trauma is OK; it's something you can work through," she says.

This message became more crucial than ever during the pandemic when the importance of volunteering was thrown into stark relief.



As Steph puts it, "I'm even more for volunteering now post-pandemic." She noticed the difference when that regular touch point was lost.



Steph's journey from a frightened new mother to an invaluable lifeline for others in her situation is a testament to the transformative power of volunteering.



Through her work with Nurturgroup, she not only provides support but also fosters awareness about the challenges of premature birth and the importance of community support networks.

"It's a couple of hours out of my week of my time, and it's just so easy when I end up helping numerous families," she says.



Steph's story underlines the spirit of National Volunteer Week, reminding us that the most profound acts of kindness often stem from personal experiences.



The journey may have begun in 2018, but Steph says, "We've come full circle."

