The depth of feeling for restaurateur Rob Salmon, seriously injured in a horror highway crash on the South Coast, is sustaining his family still reeling from the shock.
While the 54-year-old head chef from Silos Estate remains on life support in hospital, the much-loved Berry family is drawing strength from the goodwill of the community, Mr Salmon's sister-in-law said.
The 54-year-old was leaving work on Monday when his van and a truck crashed on the Princes Highway at Jaspers Brush.
He was airlifted to St George Hospital, but even before emergency services could reach him, a friend was by his side.
"Raj raced straight down and comforted Rob," his sister-in-law Mel Mustapic said, referring to Rajarshi Ray, Silos Estate owner.
"And since then all we have received is good wishes and a whole lot of love."
The father-of-four remains in a critical, but stable, condition on life support.
The community's affection for the Salmon family has been reflected in the outpouring of support on a GoFundMe page which has almost reached its $50,000 goal in a couple of days.
"The family wants people to know that everything is so much appreciated. We do know how much Rob means to people.
"As much as we are grieving what happened, so is everyone else."
Mr Salmon and his wife Julieann, who met in kindy, are from families long established in the town and are deeply entrenched in the community, especially so with their four kids - Angus, Willem, Declan and Elke.
Add to that his business interests, now as the head of Salmon and Co Catering, and in previous restaurant roles, Ms Mutapic understands the community interest.
"He's not tall but he's larger than life," Ms Mustapic said.
"There are a lot of bad jokes and just as many warm and generous hugs. He's a big hugger.
"He's the guy who walks down the street and takes forever because he stops to talk to everyone along the way."
He's also a prolific sharer of reels on Instagram. And it was when that constant supply of quirky social media videos stopped that alarms bells sounded for some.
"So many people have been in touch," Ms Mustapic said.
"As simple as it is, the thought of actually going to the IGA is overwhelming because so many people are interested and concerned."
Instead the family has asked community members to channel their comments and good wishes through The Berry Community Facebook group.
"Juliann and the family are reading all messages and are truly grateful for the love, strength and generosity the community has shared."
You can visit the Rallying for Rob page at gofundme.com to support the fundraising effort.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
