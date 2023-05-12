Illawarra Mercury
Outpouring of love, support for Rob Salmon's family in wake of Jasper's Brush crash

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 2:30pm
Chef Rob Salmon at Silos Estate in 2022. Picture by Robert Peet
The depth of feeling for restaurateur Rob Salmon, seriously injured in a horror highway crash on the South Coast, is sustaining his family still reeling from the shock.

