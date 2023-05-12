A Penrith man with 25 years of alcohol-fuelled offending has narrowly escaped going to jail after assaulting and threatening an Illawarra woman.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming sentenced Troy Davies to a 15-month term of imprisonment served in the community with strict conditions, including attending alcohol counselling, after he assaulted and intimidated a woman in his latest drunken rampage.
On February 5, 2022, Davies was with a woman who he had been seeing for the past four months and her three children. After having dinner together, Davies purchased beer, a pre-mix pack of gin and a bottle of tequila.
Back at the woman's house, Davies began acting aggressive and erratic, according to court documents, before aggressively yelling in the woman's face.
Davies then pushed the woman in the side of the head, knocking her four to five times, while swearing at her.
The woman told Davies he needed to leave, before packing his bag and calling a taxi. When the woman attempted to put a shirt on Davies, he ripped the shirt from her hands and threw it at her.
Davies then went outside the house, but continued to yell and swear at the woman.
Police arrived that evening and the woman later made a statement to police the next day.
Wollongong Local Court heard on Friday that the construction worker had a long history of violence connected with excessive drinking, stretching back to 1998.
"Your criminal history is littered, from 1998 to 2023 with alcohol, domestic violence and other violence offences," Ms Fleming said.
"You would be the only person in this room who doesn't think you have a serious problem with alcohol."
"I do," Davies said.
However Davies's realisation he has a problem with alcohol had not yet led him to alcohol counselling.
Since the latest offence occurred in February this year, Davies said he had not been able to enter an alcohol counselling program, despite his lawyer acknowledging such a program would help his client.
"There's a place we can put him where he won't be drinking," Ms Fleming said.
Ultimately, Ms Fleming found that the likelihood of Davies tackling his alcohol problem was greater if he remained in the community, sentencing him to a 15 month intensive corrections order with requirements that he attend alcohol counselling and complete 100 hours of community service, along with not touching any alcohol.
