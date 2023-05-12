Lachie Cabor will get the chance to rub shoulders with some of the country's most elite young Australian rules football talent on Saturday.
The Shellharbour teenager has been called up to represent the Australian AFL Academy Boys under 18s team in a clash with Carlton's Victorian Football League side at Marvel Stadium. The match will be a curtain-raiser to the top-grade battle between the Blues and Western Bulldogs.
Cabor, who is part of the Sydney Swans AFL Academy, was last year accepted into the 2023 NAB AFL Academy, a program which recognises most promising talents in Australia who were too young to be picked in the 2022 AFL Draft.
On Saturday, Cabor will line up along some of Australia's best draft-age footballers. It's another stepping stone in the talented midfielder's bid to fulfil his dream of getting drafted to an AFL club at the end of 2023.
It's a whirlwind trip for the Shellharbour Swans junior, who flew to Melbourne on Thursday for a team camp and will return to the Illawarra on Sunday.
"It's a privilege to be able to play for such a high-valued team. And to get the opportunity to represent your country is a cool experience," Cabor told the Mercury.
"I'm not really sure to expect (from Carlton), we have been having meetings about how they think we're going to play, and how our game plan will play out. But I guess all out stuff will come from our pre-game chats with the coaches.
"But it's always good to come on these camps with these boys who are like-minded and all have the same aspirations as you."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
