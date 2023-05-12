Illawarra business leaders have thrown their support behind the Labor government's housing plan, which is held up in the Senate.
Speaking ahead of a Business Illawarra post-budget luncheon, executive director Adam Zarth said the region would be an appropriate pilot for the government's scheme.
"Housing is the number one issue for our members," he said.
"The government has been getting on with delivering its affordable housing agenda and we want to see that flow through to this region."
The legislation for the government's Housing Australia Future Fund - which uses the proceeds from a $10 billion investment fund to build affordable housing - is currently blocked in the Senate by the Coalition, which argues the fund will worsen inflation, and the Greens, who say the fund does not go far enough.
Whitlam MP and assistant treasurer Stephen Jones quoted a hero of the opposite side of the chamber in saying the government was committed to legislating the fund in its current format.
"We're not for turning."
While cross bench senators from the Jackie Lambie Network have indicated their support, contingent on a proportion of the builds being in Tasmania, senator David Pocock has suggested a range of amendments, including a guarantee a certain number of homes will be built each year.
"If there are sensible things that don't disrupt the architecture and the underlying finance arrangements for the bill, we're willing to talk about that."
Mr Zarth said the government had to deliver an outcome on housing soon, whether through the Fund or other measures.
"We want to see urgent action on housing," he said.
Speakers at the luncheon delivered updates for local Illawarra businesses on what the budget means for them. David Apolo, partner at KPMG's Wollongong office, said tax incentives for electrification would be of significant benefit for Illawarra businesses.
"It's looking at things like putting in cooling systems, heat pump systems, looking at the efficiencies of the particular product," he said.
"For hospitality, your cool stores can be more efficient, there's real tangible things that can happen."
Mr Apolo said with businesses struggling with the high cost of energy, this would have some impact, but the underlying issues remained.
"This will go some way, but [the issue] is not going to go away."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.