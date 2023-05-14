Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Farmer Wants a Wife heads to Wollongong: 5 questions if Olivia wins

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated May 14 2023 - 11:09am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia seemed to think she had it in the bag.
Olivia seemed to think she had it in the bag.

Someone said to me on Friday that Wollongong's population really punches above its weight when it comes to reality TV winners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.