If there was a theme applied to the Illawarra Steelers end-of-season awards night, it would be 'selflessness'.
It's the best way to describe the club's Player of the Year Lily Rogan, who collected the Steelers top gong on Friday night. The utility back featured in every game for Alicia-Kate Hawke's side, playing various positions in the back five.
With a squad stacked with incumbent Jillaroos, Rogan would have been an outsider in any preseason betting market for the award, but Hawke said the Milton-Ulladulla product epitomised the club's ethos in its inaugural campaign.
"No matter which side we put her on, whether we put her in fullback, left centre, right centre, it didn't matter.
"She came up against some pretty strong opposition and he likes of Mahalia Murphy and she came up against Isabelle Kelly.
"No matter who she came up against, she held her own, she just took every hit and put her body on the line constantly.
"It was not just her effort areas and her willingness to play wherever we put her, it was the safety and consistency we knew we could get from her is why she deserved that player of the year."
A graduate of the Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup system, Hawke said it was a testament to the South Coast product's determination and commitment to the game.
"She's been in our pathways but she represents, not just the Illawarra, but the South Coast and someone that's been committed to the travel year in year out.
"I still remember when her and her dad had to travel up through juniors and the impact on school and work so she's been one that's shown her commitment from the start.
"It's nice to be able to give her that reward back, but definitely to be able to just see her play consistent footy up against the country's best.
"I can't wait to see where she continues to go. I know she herself is still trying to work out what position she's going to fall into but she'll be one for the future, that's for sure."
It was the same dedication that earned Jade Etherden the Coach's Award, with the former Dragons and Eels NRLW utility a runaway winner.
"She's always willing to put the team first and they're the kind of people that I want in my teams," Hawke said.
"No matter what you ask her to do she doesn't hesitate. From round one, she started our whole season as our starting halfback at late notice and she was amazing.
"The next week we swapped her around again and we knew every single week that we needed her in the team, regardless of who was coming back in and back out.
"Even though she's not that old herself, having been around the game for so long, she's got such a great footy head.
"Whenever she's out there, everyone just felt calm and organised and more settled. She's just got that ability with all of her experience."
In the night's other major awards, back-rower Ula-Mari Time-Cribb was named Rookie of the Year.
"She's another one that was great in producing really consistent footy with her effort, especially when we played teams full of a lot of really high end quality players," Hawke said.
"She'd just keep working and working. A lot of the times when we really needed her in terms of back field stuff when it's not supposed to be a back rower she'd just say 'give me the ball'.
"She's just really selfless in the way that she plays and a really big workhorse."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
