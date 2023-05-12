Celebrating the success of all women in business Advertising Feature

Adam Zarth - Business Illawarra, Mandy Drain - Business Woman of the Year winner and the Hon Stephen Kamper - Minister for Small Business. Pictures NEG Photography

Illawarra Women in Business celebrated the 15th annual IWIB Business Women's Award Day last Friday at City Diggers Wollongong with a record 13 categories awarded this year.

"It was a privilege to have the Honourable Stephen Kamper MP, Minister for Small Business and Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Tania Brown attend this year's event," IWIB director Glenda Papac said. "We were also delighted to have singer Amali Dimond join us as our entertainment. Amali's powerful voice certainly blew the audience away."

The top awards on the day are always the IWIB Business Woman of the Year, sponsored by Business Illawarra and IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year, sponsored by IMB Bank.

Judges of IWIB Business Woman of the Year, Gabrielle Andrews from Corrimal Coke Works and Margaret Biggs, commented on the large field of exceptional finalists which made the judging very difficult, especially when looking at the challenges of driving a successful and profitable business through these times.

Excitement filled the room as Mandy Drain, from Taylor Made Outcomes was awarded IWIB Business Woman of the Year 2023.



With 25 years in the community sector, Mandy took the plunge to set up her own business in Corrimal providing plan management and support coordination.



Her determination and experience has resulted in two offices with 29 staff supporting over 1000 local people. Mandy lives with the intention to always "meet people where they are".

IWIB director Glenda Papac and Amali Dimond.

The IWIB Young Business Woman of The Year 2023 was another hotly contested category this year.



Samantha Popovic, from IMB Bank, who judged this category with Virginia Wren from Illawarra ITeC, commented this year's finalists were "an inspirational group of young women, who all came from a diversity of industry and experience. Each finalist excelled in their own fields and were highly regarded achievers and part of an elite group of emerging businesswomen."

Aleida Dwarte from Ambiance Ristorante was awarded the IWIB Young Business Woman of The Year 2023.



Aleida is the co-owner of Ambiance Ristorante with her husband John. Aleida put in place systems to help them navigate the business through the tough times of COVID.

