Illawarra Women in Business celebrated the 15th annual IWIB Business Women's Award Day last Friday at City Diggers Wollongong with a record 13 categories awarded this year.
"It was a privilege to have the Honourable Stephen Kamper MP, Minister for Small Business and Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Tania Brown attend this year's event," IWIB director Glenda Papac said. "We were also delighted to have singer Amali Dimond join us as our entertainment. Amali's powerful voice certainly blew the audience away."
The top awards on the day are always the IWIB Business Woman of the Year, sponsored by Business Illawarra and IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year, sponsored by IMB Bank.
Judges of IWIB Business Woman of the Year, Gabrielle Andrews from Corrimal Coke Works and Margaret Biggs, commented on the large field of exceptional finalists which made the judging very difficult, especially when looking at the challenges of driving a successful and profitable business through these times.
Excitement filled the room as Mandy Drain, from Taylor Made Outcomes was awarded IWIB Business Woman of the Year 2023.
With 25 years in the community sector, Mandy took the plunge to set up her own business in Corrimal providing plan management and support coordination.
Her determination and experience has resulted in two offices with 29 staff supporting over 1000 local people. Mandy lives with the intention to always "meet people where they are".
The IWIB Young Business Woman of The Year 2023 was another hotly contested category this year.
Samantha Popovic, from IMB Bank, who judged this category with Virginia Wren from Illawarra ITeC, commented this year's finalists were "an inspirational group of young women, who all came from a diversity of industry and experience. Each finalist excelled in their own fields and were highly regarded achievers and part of an elite group of emerging businesswomen."
Aleida Dwarte from Ambiance Ristorante was awarded the IWIB Young Business Woman of The Year 2023.
Aleida is the co-owner of Ambiance Ristorante with her husband John. Aleida put in place systems to help them navigate the business through the tough times of COVID.
Aleida is also heavily involved in the community and one of her own initiatives is the "Christmas Eve Dinner", where they hold an annual Christmas dinner for the underprivileged and vulnerable in the community.
Congratulations to all the finalists who helped make the 2023 IWIB Awards Day a tremendous success.
This year's finalists were all hardworking entrepreneurs who have created outstanding businesses, contributing to the growth and vibrancy of the Illawarra.
The 2023 award winners and highly commended are:
2023 IWIB Business Woman of the Year Sponsor - Business Illawarra
Winner - Mandy Drain, Taylor Made Outcomes
2023 IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year Sponsor - IMB Bank
Winner - Aleida Dwarte, Ambiance Ristorante
2023 IWIB Best Business Sponsor - One Agency JD Property Agents
Winner - Foye Legal
2023 IWIB Best Small Business Sponsor - Fincare Accounting Pty Ltd
Winner - Stand Up Paddle Boarding Shellharbour
Highly Commended - Inunison Management Services
2023 IWIB Best Home Based Business Sponsor - Better Business Accounting
Winner - HR with Ease
2023 IWIB Best New Business Sponsor - Access Law Group
Winner - Banksia Support Services
Highly Commended - The Mumma Nest
2023 IWIB Outstanding Not for Profit or Charity Sponsor - Wollongong Diagnostics
Winner - William Campbell Foundation
Highly Commended - Healthy Cities Illawarra
2023 IWIB Innovative Business Woman Sponsor - Lancaster Law & Mediation
Winner - Jo Robertson, Luxury Clay Experiences
2023 IWIB Outstanding Customer Focus Sponsor - Commonwealth Business Banking
Winner - Tiny Tins
Highly Commended - Scribbly Gum Photography
2023 IWIB Outstanding Executive Employee Sponsor - Fiducian Illawarra
Winner - Marlowe Richards, Grand Pacific Homes
Highly Commended - Carley Ryman, Sarah Ward Real Estate
2023 IWIB Outstanding Employee Sponsor - Melinda Griffiths Lawyers
Winner - Maddison Sims, The Starfish Store
Highly Commended - Gabriella Roccon, MMJ Wollongong
2023 IWIB Outstanding Commitment to the Community Sponsor - ANZ Business Banking
Winner - Korin Koutsomihalis, Soul Fit Co
2023 IWIB Champion Networker Sponsor - Destination Wollongong
Winner - Jenny Hirst, Apprenticeship Careers Australia
IWIB hold regular business networking events. See event details and book at iwib.com.au/events.