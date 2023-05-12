A crime scene has been established at a Unanderra home after a man showed up to Wollongong Hospital in the early hours of Friday morning with a serious leg injury.
A 22-year-old man presented to emergency about 4am with a "wound to his leg", a NSW Police spokesperson said.
They did not specify the nature of the wound.
The man has been receiving treatment for the injury and is reportedly in a stable condition.
Police were notified and officers began an investigation into how the man came to be injured.
A crime scene was established on Jenkins Street in Unanderra on Friday in relation to the incident, with police remaining at the property for most of the day.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
