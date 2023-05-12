The Wolves have kept another clean sheet but have missed a golden opportunity to rise up the NPL NSW ladder after a 0-0 draw with Mt Druitt.
It was the second home stalemate in the same amount of fixtures after the side were held by defending grand final champions Blacktown the week prior.
The side were without their coach David Carney on the sidelines for the clash after his red card against City last Friday.
Coming into the match, the Wolves were looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games. The team were looking to gain their first victory since April 22 after two draws in their past two games against Olympic and Blacktown.
The side were in 10th spot heading into the match whilst their opponents the Rangers were three points behind in 12th.
The beginning of the match was generally spent in the Wolves attacking third, with captain Lachlan Scott having the first chance from a half-volley inside the box that was parried away by Mt Druitt goalkeeper Dylan Niski.
The Rangers grew into the game and in the 21st minute nearly scored through a free-kick, taken by Anthony Frangie but the ball flew just wide of the left post.
As the first half was coming to a close Scott again tested Niski with a powerful strike off a set piece situation but once more the goalkeeper prevailed. The side were looking threatening from the dead ball, with Banri Kanaizumi leaping highest from a corner but put his header straight to the goalkeeper.
The scores remained deadlocked as the teams headed to the sheds.
It was more of the same in the second half with young defender Harrison Buesnel putting his header just wide from a corner.
However Jackson Bandiera then went on a mazing run down the left for the Rangers but could not trouble Tomas Butkovic in goals.
The Rangers then had another chance straight after via a counter attack, with Frangie putting his shot outside the box straight to the grateful arms of Butkovic.
Alex Mascioveccio had a one-on-one chance set up by Scott but Niski stood strong for the Rangers.
In the 67th minute, second half substitute Nikola Skataric almost opened the scoring with a stunning volley, but the ball went just wide of the post to the relief of the Wolves.
In the end of the match, either side could have won it as the match turned into an end-to-end affair.
But the scores remained 0-0 and the Wolves were left to rue missed opportunities.
The Rangers match marked the half-way stage of the season and next week the side will be away to leaders APIA on Saturday evening.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
