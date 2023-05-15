Illawarra Mercury
Caitlyn Halse becomes Illawarra rugby's latest Wallaroo

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 15 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:42am
Picton teenager and Waratahs fullback Caitlyn Halse has been selected to represent the Wallaroos. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
A day before the Super W trial match between the Waratahs and Brumbies in Wollongong, teenage rugby sensation Caitlyn Halse told the Mercury of her dream to one day represent Australia.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

