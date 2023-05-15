A day before the Super W trial match between the Waratahs and Brumbies in Wollongong, teenage rugby sensation Caitlyn Halse told the Mercury of her dream to one day represent Australia.
Just two months later the Picton teenager has realised her dream after being included in the 32-player Wallaroos squad for Australia's May 20 Test against Fijiana in Sydney.
Wollongong-based Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning was at Vikings Oval on March 11 to witness the 16-year-old Halse star for the Waratahs in their 29-5 win over the Brumbies.
Halse capped off her fine performance that day with a brilliant try.
At the time the head coach of the Australian women's rugby side told the Mercury he was particularly impressed with how well Halse played.
"She has been really impressive in the last few games that I have seen her play as well," Tregonning said.
"She has got a really good skill set and for a young fullback has obviously got the physical presence needed as well.
"She is definitely not showing that she is only 16 turning 17 that's for sure. She has been going pretty well overall. I'm very happy for her."
The performance also impressed Waratahs selectors who have since played Halse at fullback during the Super W season.
It was on the back of her great Super W season to date that earned her Wallaroos selection.
The Wallaroos squad has undergone a significant overhaul since the World Cup, with 11 uncapped players, headlined by 16-year-old fullback Halse.
The Waratahs sensation is joined by the likes of teenage playmaker Faitala Moleka and Reds flyhalf Carys Dallinger, who has made herself eligible for Australia.
"With a packed international calendar, the 2023 season is full of opportunity for both our emerging and established players," Tregonning said.
"The athletes called into the squad distinguished themselves through the work ethic, commitment and drive they displayed during the Buildcorp Super W competition.
"After the most competitive Super W season in recent history, the excitement is high heading into camp later this week.
"No-one has booked their spot in the team: everything is on the table, and players will be hungry to secure that gold jersey for our first Test match."
There are 10 Queensland Reds in the squad after they went down narrowly in the Super W Final to the Fijiana Drua, headlined by Shannon Parry.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
