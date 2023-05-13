Kiama council budget in surplus, thanks to Blue Haven sale

Kiama Municipal Council would be millions of dollars in the red without the partial sale of Blue Haven.
The stunning news is contained in the draft budget that will go before councillors at Tuesday night's meeting.
Since last year, council has been open about the dire financial straits it has to sail free of to avoid being placed in administration.
But the draft budget just shows how much of a hole council is in.
The draft budget that forms part of the delivery program for council shows a surplus of $19.3 million.
However, that healthy bottom line is dependent on the sale of assets - including the Blue Haven Bonaira aged care facility.
Without that sale, council's bottom line plunges to a deficit of $11.9 million.
"Overall, the next year's budget demonstrates that the council will continue to generate a deficit until the Bonaira site and operations are sold and other operational efficiencies are achieved," council papers stated.
Other asset sales that are contributing to the predicted $19.3 million surplus include council offloading land in Akuna Street and several lots in Pheasant Point Drive and Noorinan Street.
The papers state the sale of the Bonaira site is expected to occur sometime this year but the budget forecasts erred on the side of caution and did not book the sale in until June 2024.
Despite the sale, council will still be left with a lingering headache from Bonaira in the form of a loan from NSW government's TCorp, which was used to build the facility.
Council owes $15 million on the loan, which is due for repayment in the coming financial year, however it hopes to refinance the loan and tie it into the sale of Bonaira.
"The sale of the Bonaira site will significantly improve the council's financial position, and any remaining structural deficit will gradually be eliminated by achieving reasonable operational efficiencies," council papers stated.
At Tuesday night's council meeting councillors will be asked to vote to place the draft budget, delivery program and operational plan on public exhibition for 28 days.
