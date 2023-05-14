It's a sign: some speeding drivers are never at fault

For some people, the arrival of a speeding infringement notice in the mail is the queue to start finger-pointing.
Of course, the logical person to point the finger at would be themselves. After all, they were the ones behind the wheel. They were the ones caught speeding while hundreds of other motorists drove by without getting pinged.
But for some people, it doesn't work that way. At all.
Somehow, despite the glaringly obvious fact that it was their foot on the accelerator, they have to find someone else to blame.
Usually, that takes the form of the government and how speed cameras are about nothing but revenue raising.
In part that is true - but only because people like this continue to speed and cough up money for the government coffers.
But broadly speaking it's not about revenue raising at all.
If it was, the government wouldn't put great big signs warning you that there's a red-light speed camera up ahead.
The government is actually giving you a warning, giving you a chance to not offer up a contribution to their piggy bank marked "fine revenue".
If they were only after the cash, they wouldn't put those signs up anywhere - it would surely result in catching many more motorists.
Admittedly, there was a taint of "revenue raising" a few years ago around the decision to remove all warning signage for mobile speed cameras.
And it worked - the fines went through the roof.
But in January, the previous government promised to bring the signs back, and the Minns government made sure of it.
Due to the fleet now being smaller, the cars had to be retrofitted so they could fit all three signs in the back.
The result was fewer mobile cameras on the road.
That retrofitting is now over and the full complement of mobile speed camera vehicles are out on the road - with the warning sign placed in front of them.
If you still get pinged by one, despite the warning sign, remember to place the blame where it belongs.
With yourself.
