It was far from convincing, but Wollongong United have snared three vital points after claiming a 1-0 win over a gutsy nine-man Olympic outfit on Saturday.
In a tense and fiery affair at Macedonia Park, the hosts were able to avenge last year's Premier League grand final defeat against their rivals, with Mitsuo Yamada's penalty midway through the second stanza proving the difference.
The reigning premiers had plenty of opportunities to put their opponents to the sword in the second half - and missed two penalties before halftime. Meanwhile, Olympic showing plenty of determination after Mark Every and David Hartas were red-carded in the space of minutes in the lead-up to the break.
"It's always good to get the three points, but it was a frustrating game," United captain Danny Lazarevski told the Mercury post-match.
"It was probably one of our poorest performances of the season, but we got the three points and that's all that matters right now. It was an ugly win, and we've got lots of improving to do and we'll work hard at training this week.
"I'm proud that we kept our heads when it got a bit heated, but otherwise we were poor."
Olympic skipper Chris Price was also left frustrated by the game, but was pleased by the fight shown by his players.
"It was a massive effort from us. We were really unfortunate to go down to what felt like about three players for us on the field, but the fight and determination that we've got is good. We'll take a lot out of that," he said.
"Sometimes circumstances are taken out of your hands and you can only control what's been presented in front of you. I think we were unlucky to even lose the game but, under the circumstances and playing under a lot of adversity, that will give us a big shot in the arm for the rest of the season."
Olympic's first opportunity came inside two minutes on Saturday, with a long ball to Yuto Sugiura getting him one-on-one with goalkeeper Dion Shaw, however, the striker's attempt went just over the cross-bar. Soon after, an error at the back presented a chance for United's Josh Correia, whose attempt was gloved by Cristofer Fuentes.
The game then started to settle into an end-to-end pattern, with the hosts looking more composed through the middle of the ground. It was United who had the next chance when, from a high cross, Kyah Jovanovski rose highest, though his header was wide of the target.
A lovely long ball from United's Danny Lazarevski set up Correia, who put in a dangerous cross which was parried away by Fuentes but, fortunately for the gloveman, the ball went straight to a teammate's boot. At the other end, Brad Watts beat several defenders with his pace to get into the box, but the play was shut down by the defence.
A mainly dour first half then came to life in the dying stages when Jovanovski was dragged down inside Olympic's box by Every, leading to the defender being sent off after receiving his second yellow card. From the spot, Seiji Kawakami wrong-footed Fuentes, but the ball hit the post and bounced away.
However, United had a second chance almost immediately when the referee awarded another free kick inside the box, which led to Hartas receiving a straight red card and Olympic being reduced to nine men.
Rene Vescio took the opportunity this time, but the shot was saved by Fuentes, as the visitors held on to force the 0-0 margin at halftime.
United came out with plenty of early intent in the second stanza, with Olympic's undermanned defence holding on grimly. At the other end, Rick Goodchild wound up for a fantastic strike from long range, which was parried away by the gloveman.
But it was the hosts who continued to pile on the pressure, particularly on the counter-attack.
Approaching the 70-minute mark, United received another penalty after Thomas Darjani was dragged down by Nick Littler inside the box. From the spot, Mitsuo Yamada made no mistake and the home side led 1-0.
Despite the setback, the visitors continued to battle on. Late in the game, Suguira found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, who managed to shut down the play.
It would prove to be the last big moment of the match, as United held on to win 1-0 and claim their sixth win of the 2023 IPL season.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
