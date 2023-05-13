The last of 86 girders on Sydney Gateway's striking flyover bridge has been installed as construction progresses on the toll-free connection to the airport and beyond.
The 800-metre-long flyover bridge into Sydney's Domestic Terminals will separate road users travelling to Mascot and Port Botany from those accessing the airport.
Roads Minister John Graham said the $2.6 billion project was on track to open to traffic in late 2024.
The 86 girders used to build the flyover are made of 100 per Australian steel, with the new road one of 19 bridge structures being built across the Gateway project.
Over coming months, the focus of work will be on installing parapets, concreting and asphalting the flyover's roadway and installing Aboriginal art to the flyover's exterior.
Progress continues at the other side of the project where the first of two arch bridges across the Alexandra Canal will be put in place mid-year to form a new link to the International Terminal.
Sydney Gateway has so far generated more than 5000 jobs, including $23 million invested in employment opportunities for Aboriginal people and businesses - surpassing project targets.
In mid-2022, the state's independent infrastructure advisory body said planning an extension of Sydney Gateway from Sydney Airport to Port Botany, which it called "the missing link" was of "immediate priority".
Infrastructure NSW's Staying Ahead: State Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2042 said "ensuring the efficiency of the Sydney Airport to Port Botany international gateway is a first order priority".
"Delivery of WestConnex Sydney Gateway and the Australian Government's Port Botany rail duplication will significantly improve freight movement in the short to medium term," the strategy says.
"However, as these projects reach completion, focus should move to improving the missing link (the Sydney Gateway Extension) between between Sydney Gateway and Port Botany, including delivery options that include private sector funding.
"A direct and fast road link between Sydney Gateway and Port Botany would improve efficient and reliable access between the port, surrounding industrial lands and key distribution locations in western Sydney."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
