Another game, another big win for Shoalhaven.
This time the reigning Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers gave Shamrocks a "football lesson" at Ocean Park on Saturday.
The home side tried hard but were no match for the "slick" Shoals who crossed for nine unanswered tries in their 59-0 victory.
Speedy winger Mark Brandon, who celebrated his 100th game for Shoals against Kiama last week, was in the mood to party, crossing for four tries and kicking seven conversion goals to finish with 34 points for the match.
His brother Keiran Brandon bagged two tries, as did impressive Austin Wallace, while big man Jett Fraser also crossed for a try after finishing a smart move involving player-coach Will Miller and Mark Brandon.
While the backs saw plenty of the ball, it was Shoals forwards who set the platform, with Miller and his brother, skipper George Miller involved in plenty of the good lead-up work.
They also worked hard defensively to shut down Shamrocks' dangerous No 8 Jesse Parahi.
A disappointed Shamrocks coach Damien Trevillion said the game was a reality check for his young side.
"We've got a young side and they just got a football lesson today," he said.
"We didn't come out with the intent we showed last week. It was really disappointing.
"I'm also really disappointed for them because they didn't train like that.
"But lessons learnt, we will come out next week and take on Avondale and improve on that score.
"They are very slick. It is tough but hopefully the boys will get a bit out of that match and improve for next week."
While Trevillion rates Shoalhaven highly, he felt his players gave the premiers too much respect.
"We have to play our game, not the jersey. They showed them too much respect, didn't get up in their face, didn't run hard enough, didn't tackle hard enough.
"At times footy can be simple and we made it too complicated for ourselves by playing the jumper rather than how we should play."
The unbeaten Shoalhaven have now scored 295 points, while conceding only 72 points in five games.
In two of those matches they held their opponents scoreless.
Their latest defensive shutout impressed Will Miller the most out of the Shoals win over Shamrocks.
"I said to our boys just now the best part of that game is the zero points they scored against us," he said.
"I know they didn't have a lot of opportunity and they had a few things go against them as well, that's rugby, that's the bounce of the ball, but it's good that our boys were aiming up and conscious of that and working hard for that.
"It was something we didn't really speak about, but for the boys just to do that off their backs is really good."
Miller stressed after the game that while it seemed Shoalhaven were winning games comfortably, the close-knit Shoals took pride in working hard for each other to ensure the rewards kept coming their way.
"If you look at our team, there's probably 11 or 12 juniors that played together. It makes it a lot better when you're playing with your mates," he said.
"But also they are starting to trust what we're doing and understand it might be tight at the start, and we might not beat teams until the 80th minute, and they know that, and they just got to stick at it and keep going.
"It's good that they are starting to buy into that and that's where the results come from. It looks like a big score but there were a lot of tries there that were hard-fought."
Meantime, Bowral, Avondale and Tech Waratahs also recorded round five wins on Saturday.
Bowral picked up their second win of the season, downing the home-side Campbelltown 25-12.
Avondale picked up their third win on the trot after the Wombats beat visitors Camden 45-17.
Tech Waratahs were also impressive in their 27-0 win away to Uni, who unfortunately remain the only team yet to win after five rounds.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
