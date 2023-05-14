Illawarra Mercury
A sea of pink dazzles Stuart Park for Wollongong's 2023 Mother's Day Classic

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 14 2023 - 9:03pm, first published 3:00pm
Hundreds kitted out in pink started their Mother's Day with a purpose, pounding the pavement to raise funds to eliminate an insidious disease that predominately affects women: breast cancer.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

