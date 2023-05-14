Hundreds kitted out in pink started their Mother's Day with a purpose, pounding the pavement to raise funds to eliminate an insidious disease that predominately affects women: breast cancer.
Undeterred by the chill, young and old stepped out in the heart of Wollongong to complete the 5km fun run - some sporting their best tutus, while others donned lycra.
Gathered in Stuart Park, the crowd heard speeches from breast cancer survivors, including 34-year-old Woonona mum and children's book author Rhea Felton.
Mrs Felton was diagnosed in 2021 after getting a second opinion on a lump in her breast. It was the moment that shook her family to the core.
"I went and got an ultrasound after I noticed a lump," she said.
"The doctor said it was all good and that it was just my breastfeeding cells. But something inside me just made me want to double-check.
"I went and got another referral and the cancer was so far stretched it was three quarters of my entire breast.
"If I didn't double-check, I would still have breast cancer today."
Undergoing a mastectomy as a mother was a difficult feat, but communicating with her two young daughters, Neve and Mila, was a whole other hurdle she never expected to face.
"I found it absolutely terrifying, I didn't know how to speak to my children about it," Mrs Felton said.
It's now Mrs Felton's life mission to ease that burden for others. Four months ago, she developed Story Society, a resource for parents to help children feel supported during conversations about cancer.
The biggest message I wanted to get across today is that breast cancer doesn't discriminate - across ages, genders or cultures.- Breast cancer survivor Rhea Felton
Before Sunday's run, a minute silence was also held for renowned Wollongong doctor and public advocate Margaret Gardiner, who died from breast cancer in 2017.
The annual event raises funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation and remembers the one in seven women diagnosed with breast cancer, and nine Australians who die from it every day.
In its 25 years, the popular run held across the country has helped raise $41.45 million to fund breast cancer research. Donations remain open until June 30, and can be made here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
